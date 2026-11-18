The Daily Wire co-founder penned the screenplay for Confession, a new movie starring Rob Lowe as a professor arrested in Stalinist Moscow, premiering in November 2026.

Ben Shapiro, the co-founder of The Daily Wire, has transitioned from political commentary to screenwriting with his latest project, a film titled Confession. The narrative, set against the chilling backdrop of 1938 Stalinist Moscow, has attracted significant attention due to its unique blend of political history and dramatic thriller elements. The film features a high-profile cast led by Rob Lowe, who takes on the role of the protagonist in this harrowing tale of moral resistance.

Ben Shapiro Screenwriting and Rob Lowe Casting

Rob Lowe revealed that the origin of his involvement began when he read the script, which he identified as being written by Ben Shapiro. After reviewing the material, Lowe contacted Shapiro to express his enthusiasm for the project, describing the work as fantastic. Shapiro had previously asked Lowe to help find an actor around the age of fifty to play the lead role, a task that Shapiro expected to be difficult given his political reputation. Shapiro anticipated that most actors would decline the offer specifically because Shapiro was the writer, believing his political stance would deter potential talent from joining the production.

Also read Rob Lowe to Star in Ben Shapiro's Confession Despite Being Called Too Handsome

Lowe, however, was not deterred by Shapiro's political background and volunteered himself for the part. When Shapiro questioned whether Lowe was comfortable working with what he described as the most right-wing writer in the world, Lowe responded by citing his own diverse professional history. Lowe explained that he had previously worked with the most left-wing writers in Hollywood, so he saw no reason why he could not also collaborate with Shapiro. This mutual respect and professional openness allowed the project to move forward with Lowe in the starring role.

Confession Plot and 1938 Moscow Setting

The story of Confession is rooted in the oppressive atmosphere of 1938 Moscow under Joseph Stalin. The protagonist, Alexei, is portrayed as a former literature professor who finds himself caught in the machinery of the Soviet state. He is arrested and subsequently transported to the infamous Lubyanka Prison, a notorious facility known for its role in political purges and interrogations during this era. The charges against Alexei are serious, involving allegations of conspiring with a dissident priest, a crime that was punishable by severe penalties under the Stalinist regime.

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Once imprisoned, Alexei faces intense interrogation by a character named Vladimir, played by an actor in the supporting cast. The official synopsis describes the plot as a test of betrayal versus conscience, where the protagonist is forced to confront his past sins. The narrative arc focuses on Alexei finding redemption through the truth, ultimately choosing to sacrifice himself to save others. This journey is framed as a haunting tale of morality and resistance against an authoritarian system that seeks to crush individual liberty.

Full Cast and World War II Context

Beyond Rob Lowe, the film boasts a talented ensemble cast that includes Jennifer Jason Leigh, Kodi Smit-McPhee, Nick Nolte, Richard Brake, Emile Hirsch, Brad Dourif, and Dean Norris. These actors join Lowe in bringing the historical drama to life, with each contributing to the depth of the narrative. The film is categorized as a World War II movie, although the specific events depicted take place in the years leading up to the major conflicts, highlighting the internal political strife within the Soviet Union.

The production of Confession represents a significant collaboration between The Daily Wire and major Hollywood talent. The involvement of established actors like Nick Nolte and Jennifer Jason Leigh lends credibility and star power to the project, which was initially perceived as a niche political endeavor. Their participation underscores the film's ambition to appeal to a broad audience interested in historical dramas and political thrillers.

2026 Release Dates and Streaming Availability

Confession had its world premiere at the Warsaw Film Festival on October 15, 2026. This festival appearance served as the initial introduction of the film to international audiences and critics. Following the festival premiere, the movie was scheduled for a theatrical release, opening in select theaters on November 11, 2026. This limited theatrical run allowed the film to gauge audience reaction and build word-of-mouth momentum before expanding its availability.

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In addition to its theatrical debut, Confession is available to watch on The Daily Wire streaming service. This digital release ensures that viewers who cannot access the select theaters can still engage with the film. The combination of theatrical and streaming releases maximizes the film's reach, catering to both traditional cinema-goers and modern streaming consumers. The 2026 release timeline marks a key moment for the brand's expansion into original film production.