Ben Shapiro warns Democrats have 'strong incentive' to crater the economy and blame Trump

Ben Shapiro warns that Democrats have a strong incentive to crater the American economy after their sweeping midterm wins and blame Trump for it.

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| Tomi Lahren is FearlessThe Daily Wire’s Ben Shapiro joins Sean Hannity to break down the seismic political shifts under President Trump, the alarming rise of global antisemitism, and what the 2028 presidential landscape looks like. Democrats could be gearing up to undermine the economy and leave President Donald Trump to shoulder the blame, Daily Wire co-founder Ben Shapiro warned this week, raising concerns about the party's agenda following its 2026 midterm victories.

"I think that the Democrats right now have a strong incentive to basically crater the American economy over the course of the next two years and blame President Trump for it," Shapiro told Sean Hannity on theShapiro predicted that Democrats would introduce"affordability bills" that"aren't actually about affordability" and seek to"destroy" the artificial intelligence industry, as part of what he characterized as a broader effort to undermine Trump's presidency. Daily Wire co-founder &"The Ben Shapiro Show" host Ben Shapiro takes part in the panel"Future of News: How Creators and Influencers Are Reshaping Journalism," at the Reuters NEXT conference, in New York City on Dec. 3, 2025.

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"And they'll do it in the name of populism," he said. CONSERVATIVES STUNNED BY 'CATASTROPHIC' MIDTERM BLUE TSUNAMI, BLAME TRUMP'S IRAN WAR, HIGH GAS PRICES"The only hope that Republicans have is that Democrats will do what Democrats typically do, which is misread the moment, see this as a mandate for radical change...

" Shapiro said, discussing Republicans' prospects following the midterm elections. "You and I have been in this game for a long time, and we've seen a lot of these cycles," he told Hannity. Taylor Penley is an associate editor for Fox News Digital and contributor to FOX Business and Fox Nation who covers media, culture and Flash