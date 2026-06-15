Ben Rice continues monster season with big homer in 9th as Yankees pull away from Blue Jays

Ben Rice hit a tiebreaking home run in the ninth inning, José Caballero added a three-run blast and the Yankees beat the Blue Jays 8-3 on Sunday for their sixth win in seven games.

Ben Rice hit a tiebreaking home run in the ninth inning, José Caballero added a three-run blast and the New York Yankees beat the Toronto Blue Jays 8-3 on Sunday for their sixth win in seven games.

Paul Goldschmidt hit an infield single off Braydon Fisher to begin the ninth and advanced on Fisher's throwing error. After Ryan McMahon ran for Goldschmidt, Rice drilled a 381-foot homer, his 19th. Jasson Domínguez and Jazz Chisholm Jr. walked before Caballero connected off Tommy Nance for his sixth of the season.. Toronto's Davis Schneider hit a solo home run, his second, but it wasn't enough for the Blue Jays.

Blue Jays manager John Schneider was ejected for arguing with home plate umpire Steven Jaschinski after a balk call against Jeff Hoffman put Chisholm at third base with one out in the eighth. After the argument, Hoffman struck out Max Schuemann and Anthony Volpe to leave Chisholm stranded. Volpe and Ali Sánchez had back-to-back RBI hits in the second. The Blue Jays answered with two-out RBI hits by Kazuma Okamoto in the third and Nathan Lukes in the fourth.

Volpe's two-out single restored New York's lead in the top of the sixth, but Davis Schneider homered in the bottom half. Blue Jays shortstop Andrés Giménez was scratched because of a sore left wrist. Toronto was without Vladimir Guerrero Jr. for the second straight game. : RHP Gerrit Cole is scheduled to start Tuesday against White Sox RHP Davis Martin .

: Toronto begins a three-game series at Boston on Tuesday. Neither team had announced a starter.





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