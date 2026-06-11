Ben Reilly: A Wild Superhero Show

Ben Reilly is a down-on-his-luck detective who is mourning the loss of his lover years ago. When Cat Hardy, a sexy lead singer of the local band, engages him in a fake romance, he is forced to revive his superhero identity, The Spider, and uncover a vast conspiracy that's bigger than Cat's missing man.

Set in an alternate world where the Great Depression still happened, a wild superhero show focuses on Ben Reilly , a down-on-his-luck detective who is mourning the loss of his lover years ago.

His spiritual funk gets shaken when Cat Hardy, a sexy lead singer of the local band, engages him in a fake romance to get his attention. Together, they uncover a vast conspiracy that's bigger than Cat's missing man. The blend of film noir style with comic book action works well, and the show is a hoot to watch in both the black-and-white and digitized color versions





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Alternate World Great Depression Film Noir Style Comic Book Action Wild Superhero Show Ben Reilly Cat Hardy The Spider Conspiracy Alternate Reality Film Noir Comic Book Superhero Show Alternate World Great Depression Film Noir Style Comic Book Action Wild Superhero Show Ben Reilly Cat Hardy The Spider Conspiracy Alternate Reality Film Noir Comic Book Superhero Show

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