Ben Plemons reveals how he prepared to play Plutarch Heavensbee in the Hunger Games prequel film, discussing the character's deep infiltration and collaboration with Jennifer Lawrence.

Ben Plemons has taken on the challenging role of Plutarch Heavensbee in the upcoming Hunger Games prequel film, bringing depth to a character originally portrayed by the late Philip Seymour Hoffman. This casting decision marks a significant moment for the franchise, as Plemons joins an ensemble that includes seven Oscar nominees, with Jennifer Lawrence and Kieran Culkin as winners and Glenn Close receiving an honorary Oscar earlier this month.

Character Origins and Infiltration Strategy

Plutarch Heavensbee serves as a Capitol insider who eventually becomes a pivotal figure in the rebellion detailed in the latter half of Suzanne Collins' dystopian trilogy. In the second book Catching Fire and its 2013 film adaptation, the character is introduced as the Head Gamemaker, a position responsible for designing the brutal trials of the Hunger Games. The narrative twist occurs at the end of that story when Katniss Everdeen, played by Jennifer Lawrence, discovers that Plutarch was actually scheming from within the establishment to support the resistance.

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The new film Sunrise on the Reaping is set twenty-five years before these established events, necessitating a younger portrayal of the revolutionary leader. Lawrence notes that she had never worked with Plemons before but believed he would be perfect for the part. She emphasizes that the production team spent considerable time working with author Suzanne Collins to develop Plutarch's specific arc for this prequel, ensuring the character's evolution remains consistent with the broader series lore.

Cinematic Adaptation and Script Development

Lawrence explains that Plutarch functions as an infiltrator at the very beginning of the resistance formation. The narrative requires him to reach a point by the time of Catching Fire where he is trusted by President Snow. This complex journey required the filmmakers to add new scenes that were not present in the original book to make his dual life believable to modern audiences.

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A particularly significant addition is a new scene in the Sunrise on the Reaping movie where Plemons appears bruised and bloodied following a brutal interrogation by President Snow, played by Ralph Fiennes. This moment occurs after Snow learns of a secret plot to sabotage the fiftieth Hunger Games. Lawrence describes this as a keystone scene that the team refined extensively to balance Plutarch's secret survival with his outward loyalty.

Acting Process and Literary Connections

The preparation for the role began when Lawrence sent Collins' unpublished manuscript to Plemons. Although Plemons was simultaneously working on the project Digger and had not finished reading the final pages of the book before the finished script arrived, he quickly engaged with the material. He later completed the book and expressed surprise at how engaging the narrative was and how complex the character development proved to be during his review from his home in Texas.

Plemons had to consider the legacy of the role, which was originated by his favorite actor Philip Seymour Hoffman. Hoffman also played Plemons' father in the 2012 film The Master. When asked about the weight of continuing Hoffman's legacy after the actor's unexpected death in 2014, Plemons remained thoughtful and admitted that articulating his feelings on such a high-stakes comparison was complicated and difficult to answer.

Thematic Depth and Future Implications

Despite the complications regarding the previous portrayal, Plemons found the broader message of the Hunger Games franchise to be a clear factor in his decision to join the project. He views it as a major accomplishment when a film or book with wide appeal manages to tackle real-world themes that connect with everyone's life. This philosophical approach aligns with Plutarch's character, who is described as having a philosopher side and an emphasis on instilling knowledge in Haymitch.

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The scope of playing a character who has been infiltrating the capital for twenty-five years offers a unique double-agent dynamic. Plemons notes that knowing where the character ends up allows for interesting creative space to fill in the large blank space of those decades. This perspective highlights the extensive period during which Plutarch fought against the regime while maintaining his cover, adding layers of tension to every interaction in the new film.