Ben Ofoedu Faces Court Over Harassment Allegations And Court Order Breach

Singer Ben Ofoedu appeared at Croydon Magistrates Court accused of breaching a non-molestation order by sharing identifying YouTube content. He pleaded not guilty.

Singer Ben Ofoedu stood before Croydon Magistrates Court this morning to face serious allegations regarding the harassment of an unnamed woman. The 54-year-old former Phats & Small star is accused of violating a non-molestation order issued against him last May. The legal proceedings began after Ofoedu allegedly breached the court mandate by reposting a YouTube video that directly identified his accuser.

Court Appearance And Legal Plea

During a brief hearing on Thursday, Ben Ofoedu appeared in a dark blue suit paired with a sky-blue tie. He stood in the dock to confirm his identity, including his name, address, and date of birth. The judge, Nicola Fleck, listened as Ofoedu entered a plea of not guilty to the charges of harassment and breaching the court order. He requested that his case be transferred to the Crown Court for a full trial, a request that Judge Fleck granted. Consequently, his next scheduled appearance is set for December 1 in London. He was released on unconditional bail pending this future hearing.

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Alleged Breach Of Court Order

The central allegation involves a specific incident that occurred just 17 days after the non-molestation order was initially imposed. A family court had established this protective measure following a request from the woman who cannot be named. The prosecution alleges that Ben Ofoedu disregarded this legal instruction by sharing a video on YouTube. This digital content reportedly named the complainant, thereby violating the terms of the order designed to protect her identity and safety. The breach occurred within days of the order taking effect, highlighting the immediacy of the legal conflict.

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Personal History And Public Statements

Ben Ofoedu has a long public history with broadcaster Vanessa Feltz. They were engaged for approximately 16 years before their relationship ended three years ago. The breakup followed revelations that Ofoedu was unfaithful to Feltz during a band tour in Ibiza. He admitted to sleeping with one woman while simultaneously engaging in sexting with another. Following their split, the relationship deteriorated further due to public disputes. Feltz detailed the breakdown of their romance in her memoir, which Ofoedu criticized severely. He stated that she wrote terrible things about him and handled the separation with no class or good taste. He expressed relief at no longer being in her life despite their lengthy shared history.

Current Status And Future Steps

Despite the ongoing legal scrutiny, Ofoedu has maintained a public presence regarding his personal life. He recently married Vanessa Brown, a local businesswoman, shortly after police began investigating the harassment allegations last June. He now resides in Carlisle, which is 341 miles away from London. Prior to this recent hearing, he had appeared before magistrates in that region regarding the same matter. After today's court session, he told reporters he considered the accusations trivial compared to other crimes. He expressed hope for a speedy resolution to the situation. The case will now proceed to the Crown Court, where a judge and jury will determine the outcome of these serious charges.