Ben Hutton Joins Islanders on Professional Tryout After Ryan Pulock Injury

Veteran defenseman Ben Hutton has signed a professional tryout with the New York Islanders following a long free agency and an injury to Ryan Pulock. Hutton practiced Tuesday and hopes to earn a full contract with the team.

Ben Hutton landed on Long Island on Monday night and was still catching up with the whirlwind at the end of practice Tuesday morning. Still meeting people, still getting adapted to his surroundings, still trying to catch his breath, not having had a real NHL practice yet this season.

Islanders Seek Defensive Stability After Injuries

The veteran defenseman is doing everything in his power to turn a 10-day tryout into a permanent contract with an Islanders club that badly needs stability on its back end. That need grew after Ryan Pulock suffered an injury that will keep him out for two to four weeks. The Islanders also lost Alex Romanov for the season.

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Hutton, 33, spent the last five years with the Vegas Golden Knights and carved his niche as an important depth defenseman on a perennial contender. Free agency lasted much longer than expected, and no team came forward with a deal over the summer. A professional tryout with his hometown Ottawa Senators in September did not result in a contract.

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He finally got a call over the weekend from the injury-ravaged Islanders and hit the ice for the first practice of his PTO. It was a moment he had been waiting for throughout a long offseason. The chance to prove himself has arrived. It's been a whirlwind, Hutton said of the experience.

Never really experienced something like this. I've been in the league for a little bit of time now. I thought I had a good year, but nothing came of it. I just kept my work boots on and stayed ready, waiting for an opportunity, and here we are now.

DeBoer Praises Huttons Conditioning

Gotta make the most of it. Head coach Pete DeBoer admitted that he was pleasantly surprised with the shape Hutton was in after his first practice, considering he has not played in a competitive game in months. The two have a history together, with DeBoer serving as his head coach in Vegas during the 2023 Stanley Cup win. That familiarity could help Hutton's chances.

He's always been a straight shooter, Hutton said of DeBoer. His structure is great. He demands it out of everyone from top to bottom in the lineup. We had a meeting this morning, and I was smiling because he was saying everyone pull on the same rope; it'll move quicker.

Just stuff like that. He's been a great coach in the past to me, and hopefully, he can be another coach for the year. There appears to be a pretty clear avenue for Hutton to nab a roster spot with New York. With Romanov and Pulock down, Scott Mayfield has drawn back into the lineup after being slated as an extra defenseman in an attempt to bolster the bottom of the defensive ranks alongside Logan Stanley and Matt Kessel.

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The group struggled in a 4-0 loss to the Oilers over the weekend. I know the player, I know the person, DeBoer said. He brings experience. He's an interesting guy because when I was in Vegas, we picked him up and he made himself an important part of that group for four or five years on a really deep defense and a really good team.

He's versatile; he's experienced. He was playing deep into the playoffs last year. I think the situation there was that he was behind a lot of really good defensemen. I'm really intrigued about what he might be able to bring to our group.

Hutton Profiles as Third Pair Option

Hutton was scratched for most of the Knights playoff run last season, playing six games in the second round and once in the conference final. He profiles as a capable third-pair defenseman, which sounds pretty good to an Islanders team that cobbled together a third pair of Matt Kessel and Scott Mayfield, with Kessel playing his off side.

First, though, Hutton has to catch his breath and earn a full-time contract. He is not eligible to dress for the Islanders unless he signs an actual contract. While on a PTO, he can only practice and travel with the team. That reality keeps him focused on the task at hand.

Today was a good skate, he said. Trying to get my hockey lungs back there. As much as you skate one-on-one, you know the 5-on-5's a different beast. It's fun to be out here and get to learn the guys a little more. One thing at a time.