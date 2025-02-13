Ben Higgins and Jessica Clarke Welcome Baby Girl

Former Bachelor Ben Higgins announces the birth of his first child, a baby girl, with his wife Jessica Clarke. The couple shared the heartwarming news on Instagram, expressing their joy and gratitude for their new addition.

Former Bachelor Ben Higgins and his wife, Jessica Clarke, have welcomed their first child, a baby girl. Higgins announced the happy news on Wednesday, February 12, sharing an emotional photo of himself with Clarke shortly after their daughter's birth. 'Update and more to come but baby girl Higgins has entered the world,' he wrote on Instagram . 'She is healthy. @jessclarke_ is doing so well,' he added.

'I don’t yet have words for what just happened but the update right now is we have a daughter and Jess is recovering so well. The nurses and doctors who cared for us should be lifted high. Also I am biased but God spent a little more time on our baby girl because she’s real beautiful! This beauty will be revealed soon but first she needs a bath.'The couple, who began dating in late 2018 and tied the knot in November 2021, announced Clarke's pregnancy in August 2024. They shared the exciting news with a heartwarming Instagram post featuring special moments from their relationship, culminating in a sonogram image. 'The next chapter of our love story! Baby girl coming in February ❤️,' they captioned the post. Higgins revealed that they conceived their daughter through intrauterine insemination (IUI). 'We planned this, and we didn’t know how many steps we’d have to take. We didn’t know how much help we’d have to get,' he told Us Weekly in August 2024. 'We have a lot of friends who struggle with infertility and who struggled through the process and just hearing from them and learning from them, we knew we wanted to plan and be ready. … We set that date and we started trying, and it happened for us easier than we expected.' He admitted to feeling 'terrified' about becoming a father, particularly a girl dad, expressing concerns about the potential for heartbreak. 'With a girl, there’s 1,000 worst case scenarios in my mind and I know she’s gonna break my heart,' he confessed. 'She’s gonna break because it’s so full.'Higgins, who gained recognition after appearing on The Bachelorette and The Bachelor, shared his admiration for Clarke's resilience and positive outlook throughout her pregnancy. 'She is still in a good mood and looks at it as a gift and a blessing that she’s pregnant,' he noted. 'It’s such a crazy thing because if I was pregnant, I would never be able to do it. So, to see her just have this spirit of gratefulness through the whole thing has been really educational for me. I’ve learned a lot from her.'





