Ben Higgins and Jessica Clarke Welcome a Baby Girl

Ben Higgins and Jessica Clarke are overjoyed to announce the birth of their baby girl. The couple took to social media to share the happy news, expressing their gratitude for the healthcare team and teasing the arrival of their 'real beautiful' daughter.

Ben Higgins and Jessica Clarke have welcomed a baby girl into the world. Higgins shared the happy news on Instagram Wednesday, writing, 'Update and more to come but baby girl Higgins has entered the world. She is healthy.' He added that Clarke is recovering well and praised the nurses and doctors who cared for them. Higgins also playfully noted that their daughter is 'real beautiful!' and will be revealed soon, after a much-needed bath.

The couple had previously hinted at fertility struggles in a social media upload, where Clarke gave herself a shot as part of the process leading up to IVF. She shared that they had done IUI, which is a step before IVF, and that they were incredibly lucky as it only took one try. Higgins and Clarke, who had previously split in 2017 after getting engaged on 'The Bachelor,' announced their reunion in 2020. They broke up in 2017, writing in a joint statement that they 'remain friends with much love and respect for one another.' They have since rekindled their romance and are now parents to a beautiful baby girl.





PageSix / 🏆 320. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

BEN HIGGINS JESSICA CLARKE BABY GIRL CELEBRITY NEWS NEW PARENTS IVF FERTILITY STRUGGLES

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Ben Higgins and Jessica Clarke Welcome Baby GirlFormer Bachelor Ben Higgins announces the birth of his first child, a baby girl, with his wife Jessica Clarke. The couple shared the heartwarming news on Instagram, expressing their joy and gratitude for their new addition.

Read more »

Ben Higgins Admits He's Nervous About Becoming a DadReality star Ben Higgins opens up about his impending fatherhood, expressing both excitement and anxiety about the birthing process. He reveals his plan to cut his daughter's umbilical cord and shares his struggles to fully grasp the reality of becoming a parent at 35.

Read more »

Ben Higgins Addresses Matt James and Rachael Kirkconnell Filming DinnersBen Higgins shared his thoughts on Rachael Kirkconnell’s tell-all interview after former Bachelor Matt James revealed the couple called it quits

Read more »

Ben Higgins and Chris Lane Spill About Their Unconventional FriendshipCountry star Chris Lane and Bachelor Nation’s Ben Higgins are buddies, despite Chris being married to Ben’s ex Lauren Bushnell

Read more »

Ben Higgins Offers Advice to Grant Ellis Amidst Final Rose DilemmaFormer Bachelor Ben Higgins empathizes with Grant Ellis's struggle to choose between his final two contestants on season 29 of The Bachelor. Higgins, who faced similar indecision during his own season, encourages viewers to understand Ellis's emotional turmoil and urges him to make a final decision, even if it's difficult.

Read more »

New Court Filing Reveals Allegations in Johnny and Matthew Gaudreau DeathA new court filing in the case of Sean M. Higgins, charged with killing brothers Johnny and Matthew Gaudreau in August 2024, reveals allegations about the final hours of their lives. The filing states that Johnny had a blood-alcohol concentration of 0.129% and Matthew had 0.134% at the time of their deaths, both higher than Higgins' alleged level of 0.087%. Higgins' attorneys are seeking to dismiss the indictment and obtain more information about how the blood-alcohol levels were collected. They also plan to file a motion to prevent some evidence, including Higgins' blood-alcohol test results, from being presented at trial.

Read more »