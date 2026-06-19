Ben-Gvir Calls for 'All Lebanon Must Burn' Amid US Ceasefire Efforts

Israeli far-right minister Itamar Ben-Gvir demands scorched-earth campaign against Lebanon, drawing fierce backlash from journalists and politicians as US tries to negotiate peace.

Israel i National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir has drawn widespread condemnation for a social media post in which he called for the destruction of Lebanon , stating that 'All of Lebanon must burn.

' The remarks came amid ongoing international efforts led by the United States to broker a ceasefire between Israel and Iran-backed Hezbollah, which have escalated into a broader conflict that critics describe as an illegal war of choice. Ben-Gvir's incendiary language was in response to the deaths of several Israeli soldiers in recent fighting, advocating for a scorched-earth military campaign against Lebanon.

'Enough with the ping-pong. In the Middle East, you don't win with measured responses and restraint-you need to go berserk. To obliterate. To crush the terror,' he wrote in a post on social media.

'With all due respect to the Americans, Israel must make it clear to the entire world that the blood of our sons and the security of our citizens are not forfeit. All of Lebanon must burn.

' The remarks have been met with sharp criticism from journalists and political figures. Journalist Yashar Ali described Ben-Gvir as 'a psychopath and one of the greatest threats to the security of Israel and of Jewish people around the world.

' Humza Yousaf, former first minister of Scotland, argued that Ben-Gvir's rhetoric should settle any doubts about the nature of Israel's current government. Trita Parsi of the Quincy Institute for Responsible Statecraft noted that while regional states are involved in peace efforts, an Israeli cabinet minister is publicly calling for mass destruction.

Parsi questioned when Western nations will ask which state is the largest obstacle to peace in the Middle East, pointing to the contradiction between peace negotiations and such inflammatory statements. The controversy highlights the deep divisions within Israeli politics and the challenges facing US diplomacy. The Biden administration, already navigating a complex relationship with Israel, faces renewed pressure to distance itself from positions that undermine efforts to de-escalate the conflict with Hezbollah and Iran.

Ben-Gvir's supporters, however, argue that his hardline stance reflects the security concerns of many Israelis. Nonetheless, the incident has intensified debates about Israel's international standing and the long-term prospects for peace in a region already scarred by decades of violence. As the US pushes for a ceasefire, the demand that 'All of Lebanon must burn' serves as a stark reminder of the extremist currents that continue to shape the conflict





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