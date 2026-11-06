Ben Davies Defends Jesy Nelson After Zion Foster Claims Deadbeat Dad Status

Jesy Nelson partner Ben Davies rebuts Zion Foster's 'deadbeat dad' accusations, citing lack of communication regarding their twin daughters Ocean and Story, who have SMA.

Ben Davies, the current boyfriend of singer Jesy Nelson, has publicly challenged claims made by her ex-partner Zion Foster regarding their parental responsibilities. The confrontation emerged after Foster released a new musical track addressing his personal struggles while Nelson advocates for her twin daughters' health needs.

Direct Rebuttal to Deadbeat Accusations

Ben Davies responded directly to Foster's social media posts, denying any restriction on the father's access to their children. He asserted that Nelson's ex-partner had failed to maintain consistent communication with the family, specifically neglecting to check in on the girls' well-being.

Also read Zion Foster Releases New Track Life Goes On to Address Deadbeat Dad Claims

Davies emphasized that Foster had the full ability to see his daughters, Ocean and Story, but chose not to prioritize regular contact. The partner of Nelson argued that the issue was not a lack of opportunity for visitation, but rather a deliberate choice by the father to remain distant.

Analysis of Foster's Musical Statement

Zion Foster recently released a single titled 'Life Goes On,' in which he expressed deep emotional distress over the public scrutiny. The rapper described his 'heart is bleeding' and stated that he is picking his battles because he feels the system is not supporting him during this difficult period.

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In the track, Foster mentioned that he has hired legal representation and is working daily to provide for his family. He also addressed the recent controversy surrounding his new relationship, insisting that social media narratives do not reflect the reality of his life or his dedication as a father.

Foster claimed that he is protecting his daughters from the pain of public debate by keeping certain matters private. He stated that he has receipts to support his version of events but refuses to expose his children to the resulting media storm for their own protection.

Public Backlash and Online Comments

The situation intensified after Foster publicly announced his new relationship with a woman known as Sav. He shared images of the couple, including matching tattoos, which triggered immediate criticism from followers who questioned his behavior as a parent to children with serious medical conditions.

One social media user commented that the public was not triggered by his happiness, but by the perception of him being a 'deadbeat dad.' Foster responded by defending his right to move on, stating that outsiders had only seen a brief snippet of his life and could not judge his entire story.

Another critic accused him of abandoning his daughters immediately after they were diagnosed with Spinal Muscular Atrophy Type 1. Foster shut down this claim firmly, asserting that his daughters are not a talking point for public consumption and should be kept separate from online discourse.

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Medical Context and Ongoing Support

Ocean and Story, who are 17 months old, were diagnosed with Spinal Muscular Atrophy Type 1 shortly before the relationship between Nelson and Foster ended. This rare genetic neuromuscular condition requires significant medical attention and ongoing care, making the co-parenting dynamic particularly sensitive and complex.

Jesy Nelson has continued to advocate for awareness and support regarding SMA, keeping the focus on her daughters' health and future. Her relationship with Ben Davies has provided a stable environment for the children during this challenging time, as they navigate their daily lives and medical treatments.

Resolution and Future Perspectives

While social media users have offered mixed opinions, some supporters have criticized the public judgment directed at Foster. These individuals have argued that both Nelson and Foster are entitled to new relationships and personal happiness while continuing to fulfill their parental duties.

The dispute highlights the complexities of high-profile breakups when children are involved, particularly those with special needs. As Nelson and Foster continue to navigate their respective lives, the focus remains on ensuring the best possible care for Ocean and Story amidst the public attention.