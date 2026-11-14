Ben Byruch Dies: Co-Founder of Pig & Khao Passes Away at 46

Ben Byruch, co-founder of Pig & Khao, has died. Tributes pour in from Hollywood and the culinary world for the restaurateur and husband of Leah Cohen.

Ben Byruch, the co-founder of the renowned culinary duo Pig & Khao, has passed away. His partner and wife, chef Leah Cohen, confirmed the loss on Thursday, November 12. The statement described Byruch as the creative heart of the business and a devoted family man who touched the lives of many.

Pig and Khao Co-Founder Dies

Cohen shared the heartbreaking news via the official Pig & Khao account and her personal Instagram page. She requested privacy for her family during this difficult time. Byruch is remembered as a husband, father, son, and brother who shaped the identity of the popular food brand.

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Tributes From Culinary Leaders

Members of the food industry quickly offered their condolences and shared fond memories. One colleague wrote that Byruch provided help with the business, childcare, and a shoulder to lean on. They described him as an incredible person and expressed honor at having worked alongside him.

Hollywood Stars Mourned in 2026

The loss adds to a year of significant celebrity deaths in Hollywood. In August, former The Sopranos actor Vincent Pastore and former The Challenge winner Tyler Duckworth died. These events preceded the passing of country music icon Dolly Parton and actor Tim Curry.

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Carla Jeffery Also Passes

In September, Disney Channel star Carla Jeffery died. Jeffery was known for her role in cooking alongside Byruch at a cable network festival. This event took place from September 21 to September 28 at a food, wine, and spirits festival held at sea.

Leah Cohen Shares Personal Memories

Cohen previously shared glimpses of her love story with Byruch. She noted that they married in New York City, giving them two wedding anniversary dates. Despite often forgetting these dates, she remained dedicated to honoring their shared history.