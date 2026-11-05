Ben Barnes Reveals Tim James Arc in The Order Season 2

Ben Barnes discusses Tim James character development in The Order season two. Learn how the former cop navigates supernatural threats and protects superpowered teens.

Ben Barnes, the actor known for his roles in 'Shadow and Bone' and ' Westworld,' provides an in-depth look at his character Tim James in the second season of the MGM+ thriller series ' The Order.' Barnes portrays a former police officer who transitions from seeking solitude in Maine to protecting a group of superpowered teenagers on the run from dangerous forces.

Investigating the Institute Secrets

Tim James initially arrives at the facility believing it is an infectious disease lab. He begins asking questions about the heavily guarded site, chipping away at the cover story to reveal the truth. The facility is actually a place where telekinetic and telepathic children are held captive and weaponized by hidden powers.

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Parental Role with Teen Superiors

Barnes describes Tim as a 'dad' to the kids, particularly Luke, played by Joe Freeman. In the first season, Tim met Luke after the boy's parents were murdered, seeing an opportunity to save someone he previously failed to protect. This role becomes more solidified in season two as Tim realizes he has become a parent to the boy without fully realizing it initially.

Conflict Between Protection and Empowerment

The dynamic shifts significantly in the second season. Tim faces a dilemma between protecting the teenagers and empowering them to do the right things themselves. Barnes notes that parenting a teenager with superpowers is like parenting immediately and on steroids, requiring Tim to balance safety with the need for the kids to take the reins and fight back.

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Addressing Past Guilt and Resignation

Early in the series, it is revealed that Tim resigned from the Boston police force following a shooting incident that forced his career to end. He carried guilt about hurting someone and tried to start a new life in a small town, vowing to avoid unnecessary trouble. However, his innate sense of justice compelled him to investigate the town and get involved in the supernatural conflict.

Season Two Emotional Turmoil and Choices

In season two, Tim no longer struggles with why he acts on injustice but must decide whether to trust Luke and his ideas over immediate moral impulses. Barnes highlights that the book is patient and asks many questions, mirroring the actor's own curiosity about Tim's motivation. The character deals with anger and frustration while deciding whether to keep loved ones safe or fight back against the hierarchy.