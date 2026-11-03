Ben Barnes Praises Greta Gerwig's Narnia Reboot Trailer

Ben Barnes shares his excitement over Netflix's Narnia: The Magician's Nephew, praising director Greta Gerwig's casting choices and visionary approach to the fantasy franchise.

Former franchise star Ben Barnes has expressed strong approval for the upcoming Netflix adaptation of C.S. Lewis' Chronicles of Narnia. Barnes recently spoke highly of director Greta Gerwig and the new trailer for Narnia: The Magician's Nephew during an interview.

Barnes Endorses Gerwig's Reboot Vision

Barnes currently holds glowing views on the new project following a conversation with ScreenRant regarding his role in The Institute season 2. He stated that the newly released trailer looks great and emphasized his preference for directors who possess clear visions for their material.

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The actor praised Gerwig for her decision to begin the new film series with The Magician's Nephew. He described this chronological approach as a brilliant idea that allows the studio to build the world from its origins rather than starting with the later, more famous entries in the literary saga.

Cast Selections Draw High Praise

Barnes specifically highlighted Gerwig's eye for talent, noting his admiration for Emma Mackey after seeing her performance in Sex Education. He also mentioned Daniel Craig, acknowledging his brilliance in previous roles within the announced cast list.

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The actor expressed excitement about seeing how Gerwig will bring these beloved characters to life. He believes that every generation needs to reinterpret classic stories to make them visceral and important for modern audiences. He trusts that Gerwig will present the material in a visually exciting manner that resonates with viewers.

Original Cast Supports New Direction

This positive reception aligns with sentiments from other original cast members who have publicly supported the Netflix reboot. Anna Popplewell, who originally played Susan Pevensie, shared her thrill over the different look and style showcased in the first trailer during Comic Con Brussels.

Contrastingly, Liam Neeson, the voice of Aslan in the Walden Media trilogy, appeared unaware of the upcoming project. He expressed surprise at the impending release date but joked about casting Meryl Streep if the role of Christ required a female actor.

Franchise History and Upcoming Release

Netflix acquired the rights to the franchise after years of attempts to produce a fourth film stalled at Walden Media. The studio set a release date of February 2027 for the film, marking Netflix's first major venture into wide theatrical and IMAX showings. The adaptation follows Digory Kirke and Polly Plummer as they navigate adventures through the multiverse long before the events of The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe.