Ben Affleck to Direct and Star in Netflix Thriller 'Animals'

Ben Affleck has signed on to direct and star in the upcoming Netflix thriller 'Animals'. Details about the plot are scarce, but the film is expected to revolve around a kidnapping theme and will be filmed in Los Angeles. Joining Affleck in the project are Mexican actor Luis Méndez and Adriana Paz, known for her roles in 'Chupa' and 'Death's Roulette'. Emmy winners and Dani Bernfeld will produce the film through their Artists Equity banner, with additional support from Brad Weston and Collin Creighton of Makeready. Michael Joe, Kevin Halloran, and Lucy Damon of Artists Equity will serve as executive producers.

