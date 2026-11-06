Ben Affleck Star Wars Sequel Dead: Benicio Del Toro Confirms No More Star Wars Projects

Benicio Del Toro confirms the Ben Solo movie is dead. The actor details his appreciation for fan campaigns including billboards and plane banners while stating Disney holds final say.

Benicio Del Toro has officially confirmed that the proposed Ben Solo movie is no longer in development, bringing an end to years of speculation about a potential solo film for the character from the Star Wars Sequel Trilogy.

The actor, who portrayed the dark side version of Anakin Skywalker known as Ben Solo, stated that the project is effectively dead and will not be moving forward under current plans. He emphasized that the decision lies entirely with the studio rather than the creative team involved in previous iterations of the franchise.

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Del Toro Responds To Fan Campaigns

Del Toro addressed the intense grassroots movement by fans who demanded a standalone film centered on the former Jedi Knight. He revealed that he personally observed the phenomenon and expressed genuine surprise at the scale of the organized marketing efforts initiated by supporters.

The actor noted that the fan response was incredibly powerful and included unusual physical marketing tactics. He mentioned seeing billboards purchased by fans and even people flying planes over Disney properties to showcase banners supporting the film.

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He admitted that he did not anticipate the fan campaign reaching such a high level of visibility and physical presence. The actor described the experience of seeing these overt displays of support as cool and impressive, acknowledging the dedication of the Star Wars community.

Despite his appreciation for the fans, Del Toro made it clear that he has no hard feelings toward the studio for shelving the project. He maintained a positive tone regarding the interaction, focusing on the energy of the supporters rather than the disappointment of the cancelled project.

Studio Control And Final Decision

The actor clarified that he does not have the authority to greenlight or cancel major franchise films. He explained that the power to approve such projects rests solely with Disney, the rights holder for the Star Wars intellectual property.

Del Toro stated that if the studio wanted the film to happen, they would have the final say. However, he indicated that the momentum for the project had effectively disappeared, describing the situation as one where the ship has sailed.

He reiterated that the creative team tried to move the project forward in the past. The actor described the previous attempts as awesome and really cool, highlighting the collaborative effort that went into developing the concept before it was halted.

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Future Disney Appearances

Despite the end of the Ben Solo film, Del Toro remains a valued actor within the broader Disney ecosystem. He announced that he is scheduled to return to the studio for a different major role in the near future.

The actor will appear in the upcoming X-Men film released in 2028. In this project, he will take on the role of Mister Sinister, a significant villain in the Marvel Comics universe, marking his next major commitment to the House of Mouse.

This upcoming role demonstrates that his relationship with the studio remains strong despite the cancellation of the Star Wars project. The transition to a superhero villain role shows a continued evolution of his career within large-scale franchise films.

The confirmation from Del Toro closes the chapter on the Ben Solo movie rumors that have circulated for several years. Fans and industry observers can now accept that the standalone film is not part of the current or planned Star Wars slate.