Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner were spotted together on a daytime outing in Los Angeles before Thanksgiving, a reunion that follows their co-parenting of three children.

Ben Affleck, 54, was seen reuniting with his ex-wife Jennifer Garner, also 54, during a daytime outing in Los Angeles on Thursday, ahead of Thanksgiving. The Oscar-winning actor's appearance with Garner comes shortly after his ex Jennifer Lopez said that their divorce led her into therapy. Affleck and Garner were married from 2005 until their divorce in 2018, and they are parents to Violet, 20, Fin, 17, and Samuel, 14.

The Daily Mail reached out to representatives of Affleck and Garner for comment but had not received a response at the time of publication. The Good Will Hunting star has spent past holidays with his former wife despite their split, and the two have a long record of sharing family time.

Also read Jennifer Lopez Discusses Therapy and Divorce From Ben Affleck

How the Thanksgiving Outing Unfolded in Los Angeles

Affleck and Garner were photographed strolling side by side in Los Angeles while engaged in a lighthearted conversation. Affleck wore a classic black suit with a white shirt that was partially unbuttoned at the collar, a stylishly casual look for the afternoon.

Garner chose comfort for the excursion, pairing fitted dark navy leggings with a light blue sweatshirt. She also wore pink sneakers and a gray cap over her brunette hair, which was pulled back into a ponytail.

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During the outing, Affleck stopped at a nearby McDonald's to buy a bite to eat and an iced coffee. The stop was a small, everyday detail of an otherwise relaxed afternoon spent with the mother of his children.

Affleck Describes His Co-Parenting Arrangement With Garner

Affleck has openly described a co-parenting schedule in which the children split their time between the two homes. In an interview with Variety, he said that he works hard and then goes home to pick up the kids from school, adding that they have dinner together if they agree to spend time with him.

He explained that the children spend one week with him and one week with their mother. In October, Affleck called his co-parenting relationship with Garner wonderful, a rare public comment on how the two manage parenting after their split.

Affleck also told Variety that his children have influenced his career choices. He said that he is divorced, has shared custody, and does not want to miss these years, and that he does not want to have to work in Shreveport or New Mexico to stay employed in Hollywood.

Affleck Praises Garner and Reflects on Their Relationship

Affleck has said that Garner makes him feel he comes up short as a parent. Speaking to Sunday Today in October, he called Garner spectacular and said she always makes him feel like he is coming up a little short.

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He joked that he was doing about 75% as well as Garner, adding that the children would perhaps rate him at 40%. He then gave himself a grade of B+, saying he was maxing out. He also said that mutual respect and being able to get along with the other parent matter most.

Jennifer Lopez Opens Up About Therapy After Her Divorce

Jennifer Lopez said on Tuesday, during an interview at SiriusXM, that she went to therapy after her divorce from Affleck. The singer spoke about being married and divorced four times and said she had to take time to understand those relationships.

Lopez said that the relationships involved love, heartache, and lessons, and that what matters is what a person does with the experience and how they grow from it. She described the process as being mostly about figuring out herself each time.

Lopez and Affleck married in 2022, and she filed for divorce from the Oscar winner two years later. The divorce was settled in January 2025, and Lopez has said she considers the experience a growth spurt in her life.