Ben Affleck picks Robert Pattinson over pal Matt Damon for The Odyssey acting honors

Sign up for The A.V. At a Q&A with the cast of Christopher Nolan's epic, Damon claims Affleck said Pattinson had the tougher job.will sour their relationship.

Still, it’s got to smart a bit when you put yourself through the rigorous training and wrenching emotional work to portray an epic hero for a grueling six-month shoot and your best pal singles your costar out as giving the best performance in the film.

Also read Robert Pattinson Emerges as Frontrunner for Next James Bond Role

“When they talk about a brave performance, Ben goes, ‘You had the benefit of all of the might and power of Christopher Nolan storytelling at your back’ and I went, ‘Yeah,’Damon deadpanned to a Los Angeles screening audience on Saturday night. “And he goes, ‘Rob had all of the weight and heft and power of Christopher Nolan’s storytelling. And the way he did it, it was like watching a guy run into an avalanche.

Advertisement

” Affleck was of course referring to‘s primary antagonist Antinous, who loses out to Damon’s Odysseus in the quest for Queen Penelope’s hand. Damon continued to explain Affleck’s admiration for someone onscreen who was not him, quoting, “Any moment that he could be more cowardly, more hateable, you could see his wheels turning.

‘How could I make this even worse for myself? ’ And it was so fun to watch because he’s such a dynamic actor and so interesting. ” Damon, appearing alongside costars Tom Holland, John Leguizamo, Zendaya, Charlize Theron,took Affleck’s potential slight in good humor, with various fellow actors assuring Damon that he was really good in the box office blockbuster, too.