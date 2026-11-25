Fans have a limited window to stream the Ben Affleck and Jon Bernthal action thriller on Hulu. The film, a sequel to the 2016 hit, has become a major streaming success despite modest box office returns, capitalizing on Affleck's recent focus on streaming projects and Bernthal's diverse roles in both blockbusters and series like The Bear.

The entertainment landscape continues to shift rapidly as streaming platforms compete fiercely for viewer attention, a trend clearly exemplified by the enduring popularity of Ben Affleck and Jon Bernthal in the action thriller franchise that has consistently dominated chart rankings.

Hot off a year defined by critical and commercial success for both actors, fans are being urged to act quickly to catch the latest entry in this beloved series on Hulu before it becomes unavailable. The film in question serves as a sequel to the original 2016 hit, having been released theatrically last year with the expectation that it would find a more lucrative audience in the home viewing sphere rather than relying solely on box office receipts.

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Streaming Success Rescues Theatrical Performance

Indeed, while the theatrical run did not technically break even financially, the movie quickly cemented its status as a major streaming hit, dominating viewership charts on Prime Video for weeks following its PVOD window. This success underscores the changing dynamics of film distribution, where a strong home release can rescue a project from modest theatrical performance.

Affleck has firmly established himself as a streaming-focused star in recent years, a trajectory highlighted by his directing work on the acclaimed sports drama Air and the political thriller Animals, both of which were released directly on streaming platforms. His presence in these projects, alongside his acting roles in films like The Rip, demonstrates a strategic pivot toward platforms that value direct-to-consumer engagement.

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Meanwhile, Jon Bernthal has enjoyed a remarkably busy period, appearing in two of the year's biggest box office successes, Spider-Man: Brand New Day and The Odyssey, which collectively grossed nearly $4.5 billion. Beyond the big screen, Bernthal has remained a dominant force in serialized storytelling, headlining the Disney+ special The Punisher: One Last Kill and starring in a pivotal episode of The Bear that served as a lead-in to its final season.

Blockbuster And Streaming Power Combine For Hulu Event

This combination of blockbuster box office power and consistent streaming dominance makes the current availability of their collaborative thriller on Hulu a significant event for fans of the genre, especially as the window for access narrows rapidly.