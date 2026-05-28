Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner team up to take daughter Violet, 20, to urgent care

The famous exes, who also co-parent Seraphina and Samuel, were all smiles helping their eldest child after she seemingly suffered an injury.

The Yale University student hobbled into the medical center with the help of her famous parents in Los Angeles, as seen in photos obtained by Page Six on Thursday.

The famous exes helped their oldest child into the medical center, as Violet held on tightly to both of them. Both Affleck and Garner had smiles on their faces bringing Violet into the medical office. Violet, who was dressed in a white sweater, red floral dress, sneakers, a pair of glasses and a mask, later came out of the building on crutches.

Meanwhile, Affleck sported a gray jacket, blue shirt and tan pants, while Garner cut a casual figure in a white sweater, jeans and sunglasses. Reps for Garner and Affleck have yet to respond to Page Six’s request for comment on the nature of Violet’s injury. The exes split in 2015 after 10 years of marriage.

“I’m OK now,” she clarified, “but I saw first-hand that medicine does not always have answers to the consequences of even minor viruses. ” Violet gave another powerful speech about mask mandates at the United Nations last September and said she’s “terrified” for children because of how public officials have handled the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I was a wreck the whole month leading up to it,” Garner said on “Today” the following month. “Every awards ceremony, every final, everything, I just cried and cried at everything. ”Garner reunited with Affleck when they moved Violet into Yale University in 2024. Violet began her freshman year at Yale University in New Haven, Connecticut, in August 2024.

The famous exes helped their oldest child into the medical center, as Violet held on tightly to both of them. TheImageDirect.com The exes split in 2015 after 10 years of marriage. Garner reunited with Affleck when they moved Violet into Yale University in 2024.





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