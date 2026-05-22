Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner Reflect on Relationship and Divorce Struggles

After separating out of public view in 2015 due to various issues

Affleck, 53, and Garner, 54, both wore matching light blue sweaters and jeans while stepping out to grab a bite to eat in Los Angeles, as seen in photos published byGarner and Affleck started dating in 2004 and tied the knot the following year.

Six months after their nuptials, they welcomed daughter Violet. They expanded their family with Seraphina and Samuel in 2009 and 2012, respectively. Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner continue to put on a united front as they reunited at an event for their kids. Affleck and Garner, both 52, were seen arriving separately for a school play in Santa Monica, California, on Sunday, January 26, according to photos obtained by Daily Mail.

Garner kept it casual with a dress and sneakers, while Affleck wore a white button-down shirt and jeans. Despite their split, Affleck and Garner have remained friends since as they continue to coparent their three children. Affleck and Garner announced in 2015 that they were separating after a decade of marriage. The pair finalized their divorce three years later, despite being friends since the divorce.

Despite their relationship struggles, Affleck and Garner reflected on their decision by addressing feelings of shame. Affleck said in 2020 that ‘shame is really toxic’ and ‘there is no positive by-product of shame. ’ Garner, too, shared the challenges they had to face and how toxic shame can be. Their marriage, which was once considered Hollywood’s ‘It’ couple, experienced several ups and downs while being in the public eye.

The pair’s story ultimately serves as a reminder that even the most well-known Hollywood couples can experience challenges in their relationships





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Jennifer Garner Ben Affleck Divorce Relationship Public Eye Some Struggles Challenges Shame

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