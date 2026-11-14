Ben 10 Reboot Comic Reimagines XLR8 with Body Horror and Loss of Control

Dynamite Entertainment's Ben 10 reboot comic introduces a gritty body-horror aesthetic and depicts XLR8 as uncontrollable in issue six, contrasting with the original animated series.

Dynamite Entertainment's new Ben 10 reboot comic series fundamentally alters the depiction of one of the franchise's most iconic characters by introducing a darker, more visceral interpretation of Ben Tennyson's alien transformations. The latest issue highlights a significant departure from the original Cartoon Network animated series, specifically focusing on the character XLR8 and his super-speed abilities.

XLR8 Loses Control in Issue Six Narrative

Ben Tennyson discovers that XLR8's super-speed is so extreme that it renders him unable to communicate with others effectively during the transformation sequence. When he attempts to utilize this Kineceleran form at full capacity, the narrative describes him accidentally rocketing across an entire desert landscape. This uncontrolled flight results in a high-velocity crash into a college campus located in a nearby town, which ultimately knocks him unconscious.

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This disastrous outcome places Ben directly into the hands of a villain, creating a precarious situation that contrasts sharply with his earlier, more casual use of the power. The event in issue six marks the first time Ben truly pushes the limits of his speedster transformation, highlighting a lack of mastery that was not present in previous iterations of the character.

Comic Diverges From Cartoon Network Animated Series

In the classic 2005 animated series, specifically in the second episode titled Washington B.C., Ben first transforms into the speedy alien with immediate precision and ease. He successfully ties up bullies and dodges projectiles without missing a beat, demonstrating a natural aptitude for the Kineceleran form that the reboot comic now challenges. The new narrative framework treats this early mastery as a significant achievement that Ben still has not reached in this reimagined continuity.

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The reboot introduces a realistic twist to Ben Tennyson's most powerful transformations, suggesting that the physical reality of these aliens imposes severe constraints on the user. This approach adds a layer of vulnerability to one of Ben's best alien forms, emphasizing the need for him to learn and adapt to his newfound powers rather than relying on instinct alone. The narrative effectively strips away the convenience of the original show's mechanics to create more tension.

Robert Carey Implements Body Horror Aesthetic

Artist Robert Carey, working with the Man of Action team, has given Ben's classic alien roster a dramatic visual overhaul that leans into genuine extraterrestrial anatomy. The reboot comic abandons the cleaner, more cartoonish designs of the original show in favor of a style that emphasizes the grotesque and unsettling nature of these alien bodies. This visual shift serves to reinforce the physical dangers and biological complexities of using the Omnitrix.

Mighty forms like Four Arms and Heatblast appear far more imposing in this iteration, with Four Arms featuring black sclera and Heatblast sporting a vest-like magma-and-rock layout. Diamondhead has shed his traditional black-and-white uniform to appear as a hulking crystalline golem, while XLR8 trades smooth animation lines for a sharper raptor-like appearance complete with heavy, wheel-like spheres on his feet. These changes are designed to make the aliens feel like genuine extraterrestrial entities rather than cartoon characters.

Unsettling Redesigns for Stinkfly and Grey Matter

The reboot truly breaks away from the original Cartoon Network show by embracing an unapologetically grotesque body-horror approach to Ben's weirder transformations. Stinkfly looks far more unsettling and insectoid, covered in jagged chitin and oozing slime, which adds a layer of biological realism to the character. Grey Matter drops his cute frog-like proportions in favor of an uncanny hyper-detailed alien body with an exposed brain and heavily detailed bulging eyes.

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Wildvine also undergoes a significant redesign, transforming into a tangled mass of creeping tendrils and a single glaring eye surrounded by organic growths. These visual alterations serve to emphasize the alien and otherworldly nature of the Omnitrix's genetic material. By issue six, the comic has established this new aesthetic as a core component of the reboot, leaving plenty of other aliens yet to be adapted into these horrifying monsters.