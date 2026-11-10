Ben 10 #6 from Dynamite Hits Stores Wednesday, November 11th

Dynamite's Ben 10 #6 arrives Wednesday, November 11th, with Joe Casey scripting a catastrophic Omnitrix test that introduces a reimagined classic villain.

Ben 10 #6, published by Dynamite, goes on sale Wednesday, November 11th. The issue centers on Grandpa Max, who forces Ben to undergo an ultimate test with his Omnitrix, and the test goes catastrophically wrong.

The result brings Ben face to face with a reimagined classic villain, appearing in the series for the first time. Writer Joe Casey returns to scripting duties, and artist Robert Carey handles the artwork. Each copy includes a free bonus poster by Duncan Rouleau.

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How the Omnitrix Test Goes Wrong in Ben 10 #6

Grandpa Max puts Ben and his Omnitrix through a test that the publisher describes as the ultimate test of the device. The outcome is catastrophic, and the consequences reshape the series going forward.

The Omnitrix is the alien-transforming device at the heart of the franchise. In this issue, its failure is the trigger for the new villain's arrival, so the transformation test drives the entire plot rather than serving as a side event.

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The preview pages show Grandpa Max teaching a class called Occult Studies 101 at Northern Arizona University. That academic setting sits alongside Ben's transformation test, which spirals into disaster in the same story.

Creative Team and Who Is Behind the Issue

Dynamite publishes Ben 10 #6, and Joe Casey returns as writer of the title. Robert Carey provides the art, and Duncan Rouleau contributes the bonus poster included with the release.

Casey's return to scripting is presented as a key draw for the issue, alongside Carey's artwork. The bonus poster is offered free with the comic, giving readers an extra collectible tied to the story.

The issue is available in three cover variants, drawn by Dustin Nguyen, Eric Canete, and Cormac Hughes. Each cover is priced at $4.99, and the retailer order codes are 0926DE0645 for Eric Canete, 0926DE0647 for Dustin Nguyen, and 0926DE8112 for Cormac Hughes.

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Release Date, Pricing, and What Readers Get Next

Ben 10 #6 is scheduled for Wednesday, November 11th, and readers can purchase it on that date. Each of the three covers carries a $4.99 price tag, so the cost is the same across variants.

The preview frames the issue as a continuation of the franchise, describing the adventure as the adventure of a lifetime that continues. With the Omnitrix test failing and a reimagined classic villain introduced, the story sets up changes that the series will carry forward.

Readers who buy the issue on November 11th will receive the new villain storyline, the Casey and Carey creative work, and the free Duncan Rouleau bonus poster together in one release.