Below Season 2 Update: Josh Hartnett and Mackenzie Davis Discuss Renewal Plans

Netflix horror series Below receives positive Season 2 feedback from cast members Mackenzie Davis and Josh Hartnett despite limited series status and mixed audience reviews.

Mackenzie Davis and Josh Hartnett have expressed strong interest in returning for a second season of the Netflix horror series Below, created by Jesse McKeown. The sci-fi thriller stars Hartnett as Calvin Penney, a widowed fisherman investigating mysterious attacks in a remote Newfoundland village. Davis plays Dr. Fonda Howander, a marine biologist who assists him in uncovering the threat beneath the water. The six-episode series also features Stranger Things actor Charlie Heaton in a supporting role.

Cast Enthusiasm and Producer Pitch Details

Davis revealed during an interview with Collider that Hartnett already has a concrete idea for a potential Season 2 installment. Although Below was originally developed and marketed as a limited series, the actor expressed significant enthusiasm about returning if another chapter were possible. Davis stated that Hartnett had a very good pitch ready at the end of shooting last year, which she finds intriguing and worth exploring further.

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The actress described her experience working on the project as a dream, praising the talented individuals involved in the production. She mentioned that she would join the project in a heartbeat if the opportunity presented itself and if the narrative justification was solid. Her comments highlight the positive chemistry among the cast and crew, noting that the experience satisfied her desire to work with nice and talented people on set.

Viewership Numbers and Critical Reception Split

Below made a strong debut on Netflix, ranking No. 2 among the streamer's most-watched TV shows in the U.S. on October 21. The series trailed only Monday Night Raw in viewership metrics during that period. According to FlixPatrol data, Below remained within Netflix's U.S. Top 10 through November 2, sustaining interest nearly a month after its October 8 premiere date.

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Despite its commercial success in streaming numbers, Below has received mixed reactions from general audiences and critics. On Rotten Tomatoes, the series holds an 87% critics' score based on 45 reviews. This stands in contrast to a 52% audience score, indicating a divergence in viewer satisfaction. Screen Rant provided a 5 out of 10 rating, with critic Simon Gallagher noting issues with an increasingly complicated central mystery.

Unresolved Plot Points and Future Outlook

The finale of Below leaves several key storylines unresolved, creating potential hooks for future seasons. Calvin and his son Wade encounter a new formation of icebergs, raising questions about whether more creatures lurk beneath the surface. Other mysteries, including Wade's visions of the Old Hag and strange events at Little Pot Rock, remain unexplained in the current season.

Additionally, the fate of one of Mudder's offspring, last seen escaping into a freezer, is left unclear. Creator Jesse McKeown previously told TIME that he did not consider the finale a traditional cliffhanger. However, the series shares similarities with small-town thrillers like Midnight Mass and Widow's Bay, which often follow isolated communities confronting mysterious threats. The streamer has not officially renewed Below, which remains a six-episode limited series as of now.

Production Status and Availability

While Hartnett has pitched an idea for Season 2, Davis did not reveal specific details about the plot or whether Netflix has officially considered continuing the story. The show is currently available to stream on Netflix, with all six episodes of the first season accessible to subscribers. The series carries a TV-MA rating and falls under the genres of mystery, horror, thriller, and drama. It remains to be seen if the creative team will proceed with the pitched ideas for a second installment.