Below Season 2 Renewal Hints From Josh Hartnett Boost Netflix Thriller Prospects

Josh Hartnett reveals a pitch for Below Season 2 as the Netflix sci-fi thriller maintains its spot on Global Top 10. Discover if the cosmic horror series will return for more mystery and monsters in 2026.

Netflix released the sci-fi horror series Below in 2026, blending the small-town secrets of Stephen King with the cosmic dread of H.P. Lovecraft. The show has quickly become a hit, maintaining its presence on the platform's Global Top 10 TV Shows chart for its fifth week since its October 8 release. Following positive audience reception and critical praise, news regarding a potential second season has emerged with encouraging signals from the cast.

Josh Hartnett's Season 2 Pitch Revealed

Mackenzie Davis, who portrays the marine biologist Dr. Fonda Howander, discussed the prospects of Below Season 2 during an interview with Collider. Davis revealed that lead actor Josh Hartnett, who plays Calvin Penney, developed a strong pitch for a second season during the production of the initial six-episode run. Hartnett appeared enthusiastic about extending the story beyond its original scope as a limited series, suggesting that the creative team is already looking ahead to future installments.

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Critical Reception and Ratings Breakdown

The series has garnered significant critical attention since its debut, earning a Certified Fresh label on Rotten Tomatoes with an 87% score based on 53 reviews. This high aggregate score reflects a generally positive consensus among critics who appreciate the show's atmospheric tension and genre-blending approach. Despite this overwhelming approval, some individual critiques have been more measured. ScreenRant critic Simon Gallagher awarded the show a 5 out of 10, comparing its tone more closely to Scooby-Doo rather than the gritty realism of Apple TV's Emmy-winning drama Widow's Bay. However, the broader critical sentiment remains largely favorable, supporting the show's popularity.

Cliffhanger Ending Sets Up Future Mystery

The first season concluded with a significant narrative hook that naturally invites further exploration. The finale featured the appearance of another massive iceberg one year after the primary events, teasing a continuation of the danger facing the coastal town. This visual cue suggested that Calvin Penney and his son Wade, played by Charlie Heaton, would need to confront new monsters and deeper mysteries in the water. The ending provided a perfect structural setup for a second season, allowing the scope of the mystery to expand while maintaining the cosmic horror elements inspired by H.P. Lovecraft.

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Netflix Renewal Precedents and Trending Status

Netflix has a history of renewing limited series for additional seasons when they prove successful. Recent examples include the acclaimed psychological thriller Beef, which returned for a second season despite initial branding as a standalone project. The decision to continue Below aligns with this pattern, especially given its strong performance metrics. The show's sustained presence on the Global Top 10 TV Shows chart for five consecutive weeks demonstrates consistent viewer engagement and interest in the cast and story.

Key Cast and Creative Team Roles

The series is driven by a strong creative team and ensemble cast that contributes to its distinctive tone. Jesse McKeown serves as the showrunner, overseeing the adaptation of the complex narrative. Directors Jamie Childs, Stephen Dunn, and Helen Shaver guided the visual style, while writers Perry Chafe, Jesse McKeown, Karen Walton, and Natty Zavitz crafted the dialogue and plot structure. The combination of Hartnett's dramatic lead performance and Davis's scientific perspective provides a grounded entry point into the supernatural horror that defines the series.