Below Deck Star Joe Bradley Supports Nathan Gallagher Amid Controversy

Joe Bradley shows support for Nathan Gallagher after Bravo ends their professional relationship following domestic violence allegations. See details.

Below Deck Mediterranean star Joe Bradley has publicly signaled his stance regarding the recent departure of fellow cast member Nathan Gallagher from the Bravo network. The reality television personality engaged with social media content on Saturday, September 5, by liking a post that confirmed the entertainment giant had severed all professional ties with Gallagher. This digital interaction occurred shortly after the network officially announced its decision to end its working relationship with the former crew member.

Brazen Social Media Support Signals Loyalty

The act of liking the confirmation post served as an indirect but clear message of solidarity from Bradley toward Gallagher. While Bravo does not plan on featuring Gallagher in future productions, Bradley's engagement suggests a personal alignment with his former colleague despite the controversy surrounding him. The incident highlights the complex interpersonal dynamics that often persist among cast members even after they leave the show or face professional expulsion.

Also read Billy Evans Challenges Nathan Fielder Documentary Scenes and Truths

Gallagher Arrest Triggers Immediate Network Response

The termination of Gallagher's contract was directly triggered by his arrest for domestic violence, which prompted an immediate review of his status with the production company. Bravo acted swiftly to distance itself from the legal troubles facing the 28-year-old former chief steward. The network's decision reflects a broader industry trend of taking decisive action against cast members involved in serious criminal allegations to protect the brand's public image and ensure a safe working environment for remaining staff.

Bradley's Career Trajectory Contrasts With Gallagher's Exit

In contrast to Gallagher's abrupt exit, Joe Bradley has established a steady and upward trajectory within the yachting industry since his initial appearance on the series. Born in Zimbabwe, Bradley first joined Bravo's Below Deck Mediterranean during season 3 in 2018 as a lead deckhand under Captain Sandy Yawn. He returned for season 4 in 2019, where he advanced to the role of bosun, demonstrating a clear commitment to climbing the ranks of the maritime profession.

Advertisement

From Deckhand to Captain: A Structured Professional Path

Bradley's career progression on the show mirrored his real-world ambitions, as he moved systematically from deckhand to lead deckhand, then to bosun, and ultimately to captain. In May, he revealed to reporters that he had recently started a rotational position as captain of a very large vessel. He emphasized that his goal was always to reach the bridge, spending every spare moment taking courses to achieve this promotion. This structured advancement stands in stark relief to the sudden end of Gallagher's tenure.

Longstanding Crew Dynamics and Future Implications

While new faces frequently join and leave Below Deck Mediterranean, some cast members have become permanent fixtures over the years. Australia native Hannah Ferrier, for instance, appeared in five seasons before departing, becoming one of the most recognizable figures in the franchise's history. As Bradley continues to rise in his career and Gallagher deals with the aftermath of his arrest, the show's narrative shifts away from long-standing drama toward new leadership and fresh storylines. The network's clean break with Gallagher ensures that the focus remains on the professional growth and adventures of the current and incoming crew members.