Reality TV star Joao Franco faces murder charges in Turkey following a brawl in Bodrum that resulted in the death of 17-year-old Muhammet Koyabakan. His former crewmates publicly defend his actions as self-defense despite the tragic outcome.

Reality television personality Joao Franco remains detained in a Turkish prison after a violent altercation in the Aegean resort town of Bodrum led to the death of a 17-year-old shop employee. The incident occurred on the night of Saturday, November 7, when Franco and his brother Karlos Franco were involved in a physical confrontation that escalated rapidly outside a local clothing store in the Carsi neighborhood.

The Incident And Custody Details

Joao Franco, 36, and his brother Karlos Franco, 34, were drinking on the evening of the incident when an argument broke out with employees of the retail establishment. Local news reports indicate that the dispute began with verbal exchanges and swearing before turning physical. During the scuffle, 17-year-old worker Muhammet Koyabakan fell and struck his head on the pavement, suffering a severe traumatic brain injury.

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Medics transported Koyabakan to a hospital where he suffered cardiac arrest, and he passed away two days after the initial injury. Franco and his brother have spent 11 days in custody since the arrest, facing serious legal charges in a Turkish judicial system known for strict prison conditions and significant overcrowding. The brothers maintain that they acted in self-defense and have denied throwing the blows that caused the fatal head trauma.

CCTV Footage And Self-Defense Claims

Security camera footage released to the public shows Joao Franco stepping between his brother Karlos and a group of shop employees as the confrontation erupted. Witnesses and legal analysts reviewing the video note that Franco appeared to be attempting to de-escalate the physical altercation rather than initiate violence. The siblings have consistently told police investigators that they were defending themselves against an aggressive group of men.

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The visual evidence contrasts sharply with the gravity of the outcome, as Koyabakan's death has sparked international attention and legal proceedings in Turkey. Franco's legal team and supporters argue that the footage clearly demonstrates an attempt to break up the fight, suggesting that the fatal injury was an accidental result of the chaotic brawl rather than a targeted attack by the reality TV star.

Former Co-Stars Rally In Support

Captain Sandy Yawn, 61, a central figure on the show Below Deck for approximately a decade, publicly stated that she believes Joao Franco is a good person who was trying to calm the situation. Yawn, who helped Franco advance from deckhand to bosun, told reporters that she could only observe what was visible in the video and expressed sorrow for everyone involved in the tragedy.

Ellie Dubaich, who had a complex romantic history with Franco during the filming of Below Deck Down Under, also defended him. Despite their past fallout where Dubaich felt hurt by Franco's interactions with another crew member, she stated that the video evidence convinces her he acted in self-defense. She described the event as a tragedy on multiple levels and expressed shock at the events that unfolded in Bodrum.

Other cast members have joined the defense effort. Colin Macy-O'Toole told Page Six that his impression from the video was that Franco was trying to protect himself and de-escalate an already heated situation. Barbie Pascual shared similar sentiments on Instagram, noting that seeing Franco step in to protect his brother was entirely consistent with the person she knows, while offering prayers for the family of the deceased teenager.

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Personal History And Public Perception

Franco first appeared on Below Deck in 2018 and returned the following season in the senior role of bosun. However, his public persona has included controversial moments, particularly regarding his behavior when consuming alcohol. Fellow yacht crew members have described a different side of Franco during nighttime outings, characterizing him as rude, belittling, and short-tempered after drinking multiple beverages.

This alter ego was sometimes referred to by the nickname Jezabob by cast members who found his drunken behavior difficult to handle. Franco admitted in 2019 that his excessive drinking led to significant trouble and memory loss, stating that he drank heavily to avoid getting emotional. These past admissions have complicated public perception, even as his colleagues now emphasize his character and the context of the violent incident in Turkey.