Below Deck Star Joao Franco Arrested in Turkey Fatal Brawl

Below Deck star Joao Franco faces arrest in Turkey after a violent brawl in Bodrum resulted in the fatal head injuries of 17-year-old shop worker Muhammet Koyabakan. Details on the incident, police response, and legal proceedings follow.

Joao Franco, a prominent cast member of the reality television series Below Deck, has been arrested in connection with a deadly physical altercation that occurred in the Turkish resort town of Bodrum. The violent incident took place in the Mugla province of south-western Turkey at approximately 8pm on November 7. The confrontation ultimately resulted in the death of 17-year-old shop worker Muhammet Koyabakan, who suffered fatal head injuries during the fight. Franco, who is 36 years old and appeared in four seasons of the popular show, was taken into custody alongside his 34-year-old brother, Carlos Campbell Franco, following the tragic outcome.

Details of the Deadly Physical Altercation

Security camera footage captures the chaotic sequence of events outside a clothing shop located on Cumhuriyet Street in the Carsi neighbourhood of Bodrum. The video shows several men engaging in a fierce brawl that involved punching, kicking, and jostling within a narrow passage. At various points in the footage, participants are seen picking up furniture and using it as weapons to strike others. One clip clearly shows an individual lifting a stool and attempting to throw it directly at the Franco brothers as the violence intensifies. The visual evidence suggests that Joao Franco initially attempted to separate his brother from another participant before becoming directly involved in the physical exchange himself.

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The sequence of violence escalated rapidly, with one participant seen throwing a punch before another individual fell to the ground and remained motionless. Despite this, the confrontation continued around the fallen person. Emergency responders arrived at the scene to treat Muhammet Koyabakan, who had sustained a serious head injury after falling and striking a hard surface, reportedly steps outside the shop. He was transported to the Mugla Training and Research Hospital in critical condition. Despite medical efforts to save his life, the teenager died in the hospital on November 9, two days after the initial incident.

Origin of the Conflict and Stakeholder Positions

The altercation reportedly began after Joao and Carlos Franco, who were allegedly under the influence of alcohol, started swearing inside a business. An argument broke out between the two visitors and the shop workers, identified as Muhammet Koyabakan and another employee named E.K., who is 28 years old. The precise cause of the initial disagreement remains unclear to investigators. The physical fight left four people injured in total, with Muhammet suffering the most severe trauma that led to his death. Police detained Joao and Carlos immediately following the incident, along with two other suspects identified only by their initials, Y.A. and F.A.

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During police questioning, Joao Franco denied responsibility for the teenager's death. He claimed that he and his brother had been the victims of an attack rather than the instigators of the violence. Carlos Franco also maintained that he had acted in self-defence and disputed suggestions that his older brother had struck the teenager. Carlos argued that Muhammet might have lost his balance and fallen during the chaotic confrontation. He further stated that he attempted to help the injured teenager after his fall and claimed that Joao had repeatedly shouted for the fighting to stop throughout the duration of the brawl.

Legal Proceedings and Background of the Suspects

A court subsequently reviewed the case and ordered the two brothers to be remanded in custody. The other two suspects involved in the incident were released under judicial supervision. The Franco brothers were born in Zimbabwe before moving to Europe to pursue their careers in the yachting industry. Joao works as a captain on private yachts and has built a public profile through his television appearances. He is well-known to international audiences for his role in the American reality franchise Below Deck, which documents the professional and personal lives of crews working aboard luxury superyachts.

Joao Franco appeared across four seasons of the franchise, including Below Deck Mediterranean and Below Deck Down Under. During his time on the show, he worked in several senior crew positions, including senior deckhand, bosun, and second officer. The franchise, which first aired in July 2013, has attracted a significant international audience through its portrayal of life aboard luxury charter yachts. Investigations into the full circumstances surrounding Muhammet Koyabakan's death are continuing. Authorities are working to determine the exact sequence of events that led to the fatal injuries and to ensure all legal procedures are followed strictly within the Turkish justice system.