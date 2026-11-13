Below Deck Star João Franco Arrested in Turkey Over Fatal Brawl

Below Deck alum João Franco and brother Karlos face arrest in Turkey following a fight that resulted in the death of a 17-year-old employee in Bodrum.

Below Deck star João Franco and his brother Karlos Franco are in custody in Turkey following a violent altercation that police say resulted in the death of a 17-year-old male. The siblings, including the 36-year-old Bravo reality television personality, were reportedly taken into custody last weekend after a physical confrontation in the Bodrum district of Muğla.

Details of the Fatal Altercation in Bodrum

The incident occurred on Saturday at a local business in the Muğla region, where an argument over profanity escalated into a brawl outside the store. According to reports from Turkish publication Haberler and Voices Newspaper, the 17-year-old victim, who was employed at the location, fell during the scuffle and suffered a severe head injury.

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The teen subsequently went into cardiac arrest and was transported to a hospital in critical condition. Medical officials were unable to save him, and he was pronounced dead after being taken to the facility. It remains unclear at this time whether the Francos will face criminal charges related to the homicide.

CCTV Footage Shows Fight Involving The Brothers

Page Six released graphic closed-circuit television footage on Wednesday that appears to show João and Karlos Franco exiting the shop and engaging in the reported fight. The video captures the two men moving from the interior of the business to the exterior area where the dispute took place.

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Initial analysis of the footage suggested that Karlos threw the first punch. João appeared to attempt to separate his brother from the scuffle at first. However, the later segments of the video show João also appearing to throw a punch during the altercation.

Brazilian-Yankee Captain's Career and Background

João Franco, who was born in Zimbabwe, has established himself as a prominent figure in the yachting industry through his appearances on the Bravo series Below Deck. He first joined the franchise during season three in 2018 and has since become a fan favorite among viewers of the super yacht lifestyle show.

The Brazilian-born captain continued his journey with the franchise, featuring in season two of Below Deck Down Under in 2023. He returned for the fourth season of the original series this year, marking a significant continuation of his televised career in the marine hospitality sector.

Future Season Plans and Entrepreneurial History

In an interview with the Majorca Daily Bulletin published in May 2026, João indicated that his current tenure on the show would be his final season. He described his time on the series as a mirror of his real-world career progression, noting his movement from deckhand to lead deckhand, bosun, and ultimately captain.

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Before entering the world of yachting, João and his brother Karlos built a business in South Africa manufacturing custom overland recreational vehicles from their backyard. They featured their company in various magazines before economic challenges in South Africa forced them to seek employment overseas.

João spent two weeks researching the yachting industry before taking a course with his brother. A month after their training, the siblings backpacked to Europe to begin their new careers. João has stated that his goal was always to reach the bridge, investing every spare moment into advancing his qualifications in the maritime field.