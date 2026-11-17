The Bravolebrity appeared on the “We Need to Talk” podcast Tuesday, three months after Gallagher’s domestic violence arrest made headlines.

“ Below Deck” Gael Cameron is “still scared” of Nathan Gallagher as he remains on the run following hisCameron, 30, tearfully said she was frightened to speak out on the podcast because she believes her ex, 28, “has always had this idea that he has ownership or control over” her.

Gael Cameron spoke about her allegedly abusive relationship with ex Nathan Gallagher during an appearance on the “We Need to Talk” podcast Tuesday.

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“I still feel that,” she said. “I know that he is not afraid to do anything to throw me under. He’s not afraid to lie. ” Cameron noted that there is an “AVO in place” — an apprehended violence order — for herself and her son.

“I didn’t have a choice in the matter,” she explained. “If he were to come back into the country, there’s a bench warrant. He would be arrested and have to go back to court. ”During the episode, she described the night of Gallagher’s arrest, including how the evening “escalated” from him being “angry” and “calling certain names” to allegedly choking her.

“I put my foot down and said, ‘I don’t want you sleeping in this room tonight,'” Cameron recalled of the December 2025 altercation. “He came back in, pushed past and he was recording. ”“When he was behind me, holding me, I had a moment where I was like, ‘Why am I allowing this? ’” she remembered.

“Like, I couldn’t breathe, I couldn’t anything, and all I could do was throw an elbow behind me as fast, as hard as I could just to get out of it. … That made him see red.

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“When I was in the bathroom and he had his hands around my neck and attempted to lift, my son was in my arms,” she alleged, referencing now-1-year-old Kayden. “At that moment, all I could think of was, if I fall, so does he. ”She tearfully described being “pinned down” and struck in the jaw before she ultimately fled down fire stairs with son Kayden.

She added, “When I was able to get out, I ran barefoot down the fire stairs. He chased me all the way down until we got to the first floor. And after that, there’s cameras and he stopped there. I ran straight to my brother’s house who lives just a block away.

” Cameron claimed on Tuesday that the night Gallagher was taken into custody “wasn’t the worst” of the alleged abuse she suffered — and clarified that she “would never have gotten out … if things had not gotten that bad. ”Gallagher has since left Australia and been convicted in absentia of assault occasioning actual bodily harm, intentionally choking a person without consent, and common assault.

, he told Rolling Stone that while he “take responsibility for own actions,” he allegedly has “evidence” to “provide important context. ” Confessing it was “shameful to admit,” Cameron said Gallagher “would still come back to house” after his arrest — and that she was “paying for hotels” for him. Before his departure, Cameron was “paying for hotels” for Gallagher and confessed to podcast listeners she “would have had his back” if his case went to trial.

“If he had faced this court system … I would have had his back,” she said. “I did try to change my statement to the police. The police wouldn’t speak to me. Shamefully so, I would have stuck up for him in court.

I would have given the police nothing from me as a witness. How sad is that? It’s so sad. ” Cameron currently does not have any contact with Gallagher, and she expressed to Brunson that “the thing that got out” of the relationship ultimately was her fellow deckhand leaving the country.

“It was the biggest weight off my shoulders,” Cameron said. “All of a sudden, I could have my family over to help me look after my son when I went to work. I could breathe again. ”She shared more of the alleged abuse she suffered during the relationship with her fellow deckhand during Tuesday’s episode.

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Elsewhere in the episode, Cameron described her relationship with Gallagher, from being allegedly “love bombed” by him to being accused of cheating. When Cameron got pregnant, she didn’t know whether it was “the right time” — and Gallagher allegedly made her feel “very bad” for saying so.

“He would tell me, ‘Abortion is wrong and bad,'” she claimed. “He would make me feel very guilty and just terrible about myself. Like I was a bad human being for thinking that way. ”Cameron recalled thinking, “This cannot continue because my son cannot grow up thinking that this is how you speak to women.

”Cameron, who said she spent “90 percent” of her pregnancy crying, described an instance Gallagher got “upset” and jumped out of her moving car. The reality star said, “There were multiple times when I was like ‘No, no, no, this cannot continue because my son cannot grow up thinking that this is how you speak to women. ’”Cameron praised her baby boy during the emotional interview, calling him “the best thing that’s happened to” her.

If you or someone you know is affected by any of the issues raised in this story, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-SAFE or text START to 88788. Our community is about connecting people through open and thoughtful conversations. We want our readers to share their views and exchange ideas in a safe space.

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'Like' or 'Dislike' when you are filled with emotions! Thanks for reading our community guidelines. Don't forget, freedom of speech is not the freedom of reach! Gael Cameron spoke about her allegedly abusive relationship with ex Nathan Gallagher during an appearance on the"We Need to Talk" podcast Tuesday.

She tearfully described being"pinned down" and struck in the jaw before she ultimately fled down fire stairs with son Kayden. Gallagher has since left Australia and been convicted in absentia of assault occasioning actual bodily harm, intentionally choking a person without consent, and common assault. Before his departure, Cameron was"paying for hotels" for Gallagher and confessed to podcast listeners she"would have had his back" if his case went to trial.

Cameron recalled thinking,"This cannot continue because my son cannot grow up thinking that this is how you speak to women. "