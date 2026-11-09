Below Deck Season 13 Captain Kerry Titheradge Reveals Thailand Crew Changes

Captain Kerry Titheradge introduces Below Deck Season 13, highlighting the new Thailand setting and crew dynamics involving Fraser Olender and Rainbeau de Roos.

Below Deck is returning for season 13 with new and old faces. Bravo released the first look on Monday, September 21, which featured Captain Kerry Titheradge front and center on motor yacht Azul V.

Crew Dynamics and Conflicts

He is joined by chief stew Fraser Olender and second stew Rainbeau de Roos, who both are returning to the franchise. Rosa, however, claims Rainbeau isn't flirty "with everyone," adding, "You flirt with people it's not appropriate to be doing it with."

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Below Deck fans witnessed intense friction when Rosa told the second stew, "Sometimes you're overly flirty with guys," during a confrontation. "I think we were just a bit shocked because you said you had a boyfriend," she stated in the episode.

Rosa, however, claims Rainbeau isn't flirty "with everyone," adding, "You flirt with people it's not appropriate to be doing it with." In a confessional, Rainbeau questioned Rosa's judgment. "Do I now have to walk around with a trash bag over my head because you're insecure?" she wonders.

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"Like, I'm sorry you don't feel like you can compete with me," Rainbeau continued in the same interview segment. The feud on Below Deck between Rainbeau de Roos and Solène Favreau just got worse after some surprise name calling during the Monday, July 14, episode.

During that episode, Rainbeau started to crumble after carrying most of the workload in the interior. Even chief steward Fraser Olender started to notice Solène's consistent breaks. The tension highlights the complex interpersonal relationships that define the series.

Captain Kerry Titheradge on Leadership

"This season, we're going to have some changes that I don't think we've ever seen on Below Deck before," Kerry exclusively revealed. "There's definitely some changes. There's gonna be some decisions made that maybe I may have to rethink - if I could rethink again - which way I went with."

Kerry Titheradge emphasized the importance of his leadership style on the new vessel. "This season, for me, it was such a different and unique part of the world. The Caribbean is lovely. I also did Norway, which was very exciting. But going into Thailand, it was a totally different experience."

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"I really wanted to feel the place and they call it 'the country of smiles,' and the energy that you get from that country, it just reverberates for everybody," Kerry explained. He noted that the crew's morale is directly tied to his own emotional state. "Everything comes from the top, right?"

"So if I'm stressed and wound up and micromanaging and just not happy to be around, it kind of filters through the whole crew," he added. This perspective sets the stage for how the captain manages the unique challenges of the Asian itinerary.

Fraser Olender Reflects on Management

Fraser Olender is also reflecting on his performance as the chief steward. "I'm excited to look back on myself and see how I manage the boat with hindsight in mind," he noted.

"I'm already seeing things in the first episode that I had no idea about. So off the bat, there's already things that I'm excited to see myself," he said. His observations about the workload distribution and team dynamics provide insight into the operational side of the yacht.