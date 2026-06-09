Below Deck Mediterranean Season 11: Yacht Crashes into Dock Due to Miscommunication

The premiere episode of Below Deck Mediterranean Season 11 saw the Akira One yacht crashing into a dock due to a miscommunication during practice docking. Captain Sandy Yawn took Nathan Gallagher and his deckhands for practice docking, but they encountered an issue with party boats echoing with noise as guests enjoyed their time. The miscommunication continued, and the yacht crashed into the dock, causing structural damage. However, Sandy decided to calmly deal with the situation and instructed Nathan to secure the boat. The crew and upcoming guests realized that the structural damage on the inside was fine, and Sandy felt that this meant the charter season could continue. However, Nathan clashed with Joe Bradley over the accident, as the latter felt he would have handled the situation differently.

The Akira One yacht ended up crashing into a dock following a miscommunication during practice docking. Captain Sandy Yawn took Nathan Gallagher and his deckhands for practice docking in the premiere episode of Below Deck Mediterranean Season 11.

However, they encountered an issue with party boats echoing with noise as guests enjoyed their time. Sandy stated that the party boats were breaking the noise ordinance. Nathan expressed frustration due to the loud music. Sandy faced communication issues due to the loud music and asked Nathan to speak louder.

Deckhand Joe Bradley said on the radio that they couldn't really hear what was going on. The miscommunication continued, and Sandy asked if they needed her to kick ahead. Soon, the yacht crashed into the dock, and Sandy exclaimed.

Nevertheless, she decided to calmly deal with the situation and instructed Nathan to secure the boat. Meanwhile, Nathan feared losing his job.

However, Cooper tried to comfort him, saying that they couldn't hear anything with the party going on. Sandy was taken aback by the accident as she said that she couldn't believe it had happened. If there was structural damage, their charter season would be over before it got started. She continued that this was her first time ever hitting anything and was shocked inspecting the damage.

Nathan apologized to his captain, who asked him to remain calm. The crew and upcoming guests realized that the structural damage on the inside was fine. Sandy felt that this meant the charter season could continue.

However, Nathan clashed with Joe Bradley over the accident, as the latter felt he would have handled the situation differently. It will be interesting to see how the yacht crash and the clash between Nathan and Joe will shape up the season





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Below Deck Mediterranean Yacht Crash Miscommunication Captain Sandy Yawn Nathan Gallagher Joe Bradley

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