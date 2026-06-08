Below Deck Mediterranean Returns for Season 11 in Croatia with Captain Sandy and Aesha Scott

Season 11 of Below Deck: Mediterranean is set in Croatia, featuring Captain Sandy Yawn and chief stew Aesha Scott. Aesha discusses the new season, filming in Croatia, and memorable chaotic moments from past seasons.

The popular Bravo reality series Below Deck : Mediterranean returns for its eleventh season, this time set against the stunning backdrop of Croatia . The show brings back several familiar faces, including Captain Sandy Yawn, chief steward Aesha Scott , bosun Nathan Gallagher, and deckhand Joe Bradley.

This season marks Captain Sandy's tenth time helming the Mediterranean yacht, underscoring her long-standing role as a pillar of the franchise. Aesha Scott also continues her impressive Below Deck legacy, appearing in her seventh season across various iterations of the series. In a recent interview with Collider, Aesha offered insights into what viewers can expect from the new season, the dynamics of reuniting with Captain Sandy, and the unique challenges and rewards of filming in Croatia.

She also reflected on some of the most chaotic dinner services and wildest themes from past seasons, sharing the valuable lessons she's learned about the yachting industry over the years. The upcoming season promises to deliver the dramatic interpersonal conflicts, high-stakes charter demands, and breathtaking scenery that fans have come to expect, while also introducing fresh storylines and complications that could redefine the crew's experience at sea





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