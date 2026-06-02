Below Deck Mediterranean: New Insights into Jesse's Timeline and West's Reunion Goals

Andy, a SiriusXM insider, shares new information about the 'Below Deck Mediterranean' reunion, including Jesse's timeline and West's plans to clear the air about his relationship with Ciara. Despite fans' hopes for a direct apology, Amanda and West maintained a calm demeanor throughout the reunion.

In the latest episode of SiriusXM's show on Tuesday, June 2, Andy, a 58-year-old insider, shared new insights about the recent ' Below Deck Mediterranean ' reunion that aired on Peacock on Wednesday, May 27.

A revealing scene showed Jesse, 33, presenting a timeline to support his claims about Amanda, 34, and West, 31, suggesting he might have known about their romance. However, Jesse has consistently maintained his ignorance about the relationship, with Amanda and West backing his claim. Andy also discussed his brief interaction with Amanda and West during the reunion, where he praised their calm demeanor, hinting at West's desire to clear the air about his relationship with Ciara.

Fans had anticipated a more straightforward apology, but Andy noted that the couple's calmness was what stood out to him





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