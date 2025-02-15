Beloved Voice of Husker Athletics, Greg Sharpe, Passes Away

Greg Sharpe, the renowned broadcaster for the University of Nebraska athletic department, died on August 15th after a battle with pancreatic cancer. Known for his passionate calls of Husker football and baseball games, Sharpe leaves behind a legacy of entertaining fans and inspiring his community.

Greg Sharpe , the beloved voice of the University of Nebraska athletic department for 17 years, passed away on August 15th, 2023, after a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer. Sharpe, known for his booming voice and infectious enthusiasm, entertained Husker fans with his passionate calls of football and baseball games since 2008. He also served as the voice of Kansas State football and basketball from 1996 to 2002.

Sharpe's family released a statement expressing their gratitude for the outpouring of love and support he received during his illness. They highlighted his unwavering faith, dedication to his family and profession, and the profound impact he made on those around him. Sharpe's legacy extends beyond his broadcasting talents. He was deeply respected by his colleagues and considered a true friend by all who knew him. University of Nebraska athletic director Troy Dannen described Sharpe as an incredible person who embodied the spirit of a Husker. Nebraska President Dr. Jeffrey Gold praised Sharpe's storytelling abilities, his advocacy for student-athletes, and his enduring presence in the university community. To honor his contributions, the University of Nebraska named the press box radio booth after Sharpe last month. His absence is deeply felt by the Husker Nation, but his memory will forever be cherished through the iconic moments he narrated and the relationships he built. Sharpe's family expressed their immense love for him and their gratitude for the support they received during this difficult time





