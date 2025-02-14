Beloved San Antonio Artist SLVR Remembered as Community Mourns

San Antonio mourns the loss of SLVR, a talented artist known for his vibrant portraits capturing the city's culture. His mother shares heartwarming memories and the community gathers to celebrate his life and legacy.

A beloved San Antonio artist known for his vibrant portraits honoring the city's culture is being mourned by the community he touched. SLVR , whose real name was Rudy Almanza-Marquez, passed away unexpectedly on January 22, 2025, at the age of [age not provided]. His mother, Olga Almanza-Marquez, remembers him as a kind and loving soul who expressed his affection through his art. 'He just loved people,' she said. 'He would say, 'I love everyone. I do so through my art.

' Everyone has a painting of his somewhere.' For years, SLVR brought joy to the city by painting live in bars, capturing everything from Spurs players and families to Day of the Dead symbolism. His artwork adorned businesses, homes, and bars throughout San Antonio. 'His artwork is found in businesses, bars, and homes,' Almanza-Marquez shared. 'The last painting he did for me took him about five hours. It is so beautiful hanging up in my home. It is a wedding portrait.' Beyond his artistic talent, SLVR was known for his infectious laughter, spontaneous personality, and late-night calls to his mother, during which they would talk for hours.Almanza-Marquez cherishes the memory of those conversations and the vision she had after his passing. 'When I got the call, I just cried and cried,' she said. 'The next day, when I got up, I saw him sitting at the end of the bed and I said, 'Rudy! Is that you?' I thought I was hallucinating. But I know God gave me that vision for a reason. He told me he has my son.' She finds solace in knowing that while he is gone, his spirit and legacy live on through his art. A community gathering is planned for February 16, 2025, at Burleson Yard, where family and friends will celebrate SLVR's life and display his work.





