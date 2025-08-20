Beloved Judge Frank Caprio, Known for Compassionate Courtroom Demeanor, Dies at 88

Frank Caprio, the retired judge of the Providence Municipal Court who became a viral sensation for his empathy towards defendants on the TV show 'Caught in Providence', has passed away at the age of 88.

Frank Caprio , the retired chief judge of the Providence Municipal Court who gained viral fame for his compassionate rulings on the television show Caught in Providence, has passed away at the age of 88. Caprio, who presided over the court from 1985 until his retirement in 2023, announced his diagnosis with pancreatic cancer late in 2023.

Renowned for his empathy towards defendants and his approachable courtroom demeanor, his courtroom snippets accumulated millions of views globally, establishing him as one of Rhode Island's most recognizable public figures. \ A statement posted on Caprio's Facebook page announced his peaceful passing following 'a long and courageous battle with pancreatic cancer.' It read: 'Beloved for his compassion, humility, and unwavering belief in the goodness of people, Judge Caprio touched the lives of millions through his work in the courtroom and beyond. His warmth, humor, and kindness left an indelible mark on all who knew him.' On Tuesday, Caprio shared a video message where he revealed a recent 'setback' and that he was back in the hospital. He appealed to his supporters, asking them to 'remember me in your prayers once more.'\ Rhode Island Governor Dan McKee has ordered all state agency and building flags to be flown at half-staff in Caprio's memory until sunset on the day of his interment. The governor also encouraged Rhode Island residents to lower their flags as a gesture of respect. McKee stated in a statement: 'Judge Caprio was a Rhode Island treasure. On a personal level, he was a friend who faced his illness with bravery, and I will miss him dearly. My thoughts are with his family and loved ones during this difficult time.'





