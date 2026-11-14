Beloved doctor dead at 53 after freak accident during bathroom trip

Dr. James Turpin, a 53-year-old Kentucky ER doctor, died after accidentally falling down his basement stairs in the middle of the night.

A beloved, award-winning Kentucky doctor died in a freak accident after falling down basement stairs in the middle of the night during a trip to the bathroom.

Dr. James Turpin, an emergency room doctor, confused his doors Sunday night and accidentally opened the one to the basement instead,Dr. James Turpin, an emergency room doctor at Ephraim McDowell Fort Logan Hospital, died Wednesday after a fall at his home. Turpin, 53, suffered serious trauma and was rushed to the hospital, where he succumbed to his wounds on Wednesday.

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The doctor worked as the Emergency Department Medical Director at Ephraim McDowell Fort Logan Hospital for more than a decade — and was named EMS medical director of the year for the eastern district of Kentucky in both 2017 and 2019. Turpin was also a member of the Ephraim McDowell Health Board, where he previously served as the center’s Chief of Staff, and helped train future clinicians as a volunteer faculty member in the University of Kentucky’s residency program.

The doctor worked up to his leadership status after years of hard work, first becoming a licensed practical nurse and then a registered nurse while he studied to become a doctor. Turpin, known as “Junior” to his friends, was best known for his friendly demeanor and ability to put patients at ease.

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“When James walked into the room, no matter the circumstances, you knew things were going to be ok,” Guerrant said. He leaves behind his wife of 25 years, Amy Harrison Turpin, his son, Jon Turpin, and a “house full of dogs. ”“Junior loved spending time with his family going on Jeep rides. He enjoyed completing projects around the house and maintaining his property.

Junior and his son Jon enjoyed watching Marvel movies and Star Wars together. Junior also enjoyed watching Gold Rush and Moonshiners on TV. ”Dr. James Turpin, an emergency room doctor at Ephraim McDowell Fort Logan Hospital, died Wednesday after a fall at his home.