Beloved cottage baker, Kuluntu Bakery, opens new space in East Oak Cliff. It's a beaut.

The former cottage bakery has a new home and an old soul.

Stephanie Leichtle-Chalklen launched Kuluntu Bakery in 2018 while living with her husband, Warren, in his native South Africa. There, the longtime baker perfected her sourdough loaves, as well as Cape Town favorites like buttery, cream-drenched malva pudding cake.

When the couple returned to Leichtle-Chalklen’s hometown of Dallas, she continued running the business from their kitchen. Fast-forward eight years, and Kuluntu has amassed a loyal local following via pop-ups, deliveries and special events. This week, the bakery took a big step with the debut of its first permanent brick-and-mortar location at Cedar Crest’s new East Dock development.

“It has been a long time coming,” read the Instagram post announcing the new shop. “‘A labor of love’ and ‘It takes a village’ are two adages that have never been more true. ”The cinnamon rolls have a light icing over a dense and lovely pastrySueño looks past standard Tex-Mex for its new Snider Plaza restaurant and tequila loungeOn Sunday, we dodged summer storms to grab a cinnamon roll, croissants and a sourdough loaf. The space is warm and inviting.

Families and neighbors spread across tables and areas to enjoy a slow coffee and spectacular pastries. The case is refilled often from the large bakery in the back of the space. The coffee options are basic: drip coffees, lattes, flat white and rooibos teas. The word “Kuluntu” means “community” in the South African language of the amaXhosa culture – and it’s more than just a name.

In addition to earning a James Beard nomination and many other accolades for the bakery, Leichtle-Chalklen has a Master’s of Public Service and Administration from Texas A&M. She combines the two to run the business as a nonprofit social enterprise in support of a timely cause.

“Our mission is to co-create a more equitable food system by centering women and humanizing food workers,” she says. “The profits that we get from the bakery go to funding our programming. ”Kuluntu’s Women’s Care Collective, for example, provides learning, professional development, and wellness opportunities. The Community of Changemakers program focuses on education around the food system.

Looking ahead, the new physical location will include more ways for customers to engage with the mission, including literature and on-site classes. But first, the Grand Opening. Starting June 11, Kuluntu Bakery at East Dock will be open 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. every Thursday through Sunday. On Saturday, June 13 an all-day celebration will include children’s activities, community baking, and a live DJ.

For more information, follow @kuluntubakery on Instagram. No paywall. Always accessible. We’re always watching out for you and our community — but we need your help to keep us going strong.

Help keep Dallas Observer free and in print every week.. Her career has spanned print, digital and broadcast journalism, as her fashion and lifestyle reporting has been featured by regional and national media outlets such as. She was recognized with a Distinguished Achievement Award by Wade College, which is proudly displayed on a shelf next to her Participant Ribbon from the A.R. Davis Elementary Field Day.





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