Beloved Chicago Bears Owner Virginia McCaskey Laid to Rest

Virginia McCaskey, the longtime owner of the Chicago Bears, will be laid to rest after a funeral in Mount Prospect on Wednesday. A visitation for McCaskey was held in Des Plaines on Tuesday, where loved ones, fans, and NFL colleagues paid their respects to the team's matriarch. Commissioner Roger Goodell was also expected to be in attendance. McCaskey passed away last week at the age of 102.

She had served as the Bears owner since October 31, 1983, following the death of her father, George Halas, the founder of the team. Like her father, a co-founder of the NFL, McCaskey kept the team within the family. She granted operational control and the title of president to her eldest son, Michael McCaskey, who acted as chairman until being succeeded by his brother, George McCaskey, in 2011. McCaskey, the elder of Halas' two children, never envisioned herself as the owner. Her brother, George 'Mugs' Halas Jr., was initially slated to inherit the team, but he tragically died of a heart attack in 1979. Upon her father's death in 1983, McCaskey assumed ownership, and her late husband, Ed McCaskey, took over as chairman. Shortly thereafter, she entrusted control to Michael, the eldest of her eleven children.





