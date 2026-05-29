Beloved Bay Area TV anchor reveals heartbreaking reason he vanished from the air

A popular San Francisco newsman has a tear-jerking reason for being absent from the air.

Trump says US naval blockade on Iran 'will now be lifted' -- as he huddles in Situation Room for 'final determination' on dealA longtime San Francisco newsman has spoken out about his weekslong absence from the air — revealing a tragic family emergency kept him from the anchor chair.

KRON4 Morning News anchor James Fletcher broke his silence Thursday to announce that his son, Collin, had been paralyzed from the waist down after being hospitalized with a “sudden, unexplained neurological crisis” earlier this month. Fletcher said the family doesn’t know how the 23-year-old became paralyzed, and doctors are still “working urgently to identify the cause. ”“Every day that passes without answers is a day the window for recovery narrows,” James wrote in an online post.

“We are in a race we did not choose, against a clock we cannot stop, fighting for our son’s ability to walk again. And we are doing it while standing at the edge of financial collapse. ”James says the family doesn’t know why the 23-year-old is paralyzed, and doctors are still “working urgently to identify the cause.

Fletcher said his son has battled “Crohn’s disease, seizures, and a string of complex conditions” for years, leaving the family with heavy with debt.

“Each crisis left behind bills,” Fletcher wrote. “We managed them the way most families do: payment plans, credit cards, loans. We did what we had to do. But years of doing what we had to do have left us with a crushing load of medical debt — and almost no margin left.

”James said his son has battled “Crohn’s disease, seizures, and a string of complex conditions” for years, which has left the family heavy with debt.campaign to help cover medical expenses, with nearly $10,000 raised of the $55,000 goal as of Friday morning. The family said the fund will be used for “past medical debt, newly incurred medical bills,” and “specialized care and equipment he needs to live without the use of his legs.

”“The KRON4 family is standing with James, Collin, and the Fletcher family and is wishing Collin strength and a full recovery,”James says the family doesn't know why the 23-year-old is paralyzed, and doctors are still “working urgently to identify the cause. James said his son has battled"Crohn's disease, seizures, and a string of complex conditions" for years, which has left the family heavy with debt.





nypost / 🏆 91. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

US News California Media

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Bay Area Seniors Challenge Aging Stereotypes Through Active Tennis and ExerciseAn 86-year-old tennis captain and his teammates show how staying active into old age improves health, independence, and social connection, while experts offer tips for safe exercise.

Read more »

Massive country music act set to perform intimate Bay Area showsThe Chicks bring Taking the Long Way Tour to The Masonic in San Francisco.

Read more »

Bay Area Book Festival returns to Berkeley with 350+ authorsThe fest features 21 stages, a book-themed block party and an outdoor-reading lounge called the “Chill Zone.”

Read more »

Eid al-Adha Celebrations in the Bay Area are Subdued Following San Diego ShootingThousands gathered for Eid al-Adha prayers in the Bay Area on Wednesday, but celebrations were subdued in Dublin as community members focused on prayer following a recent fatal shooting at the San Diego Islamic Center.

Read more »