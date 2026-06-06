Belmont Stakes 2026: What to know about the final leg of horse racing's Triple Crown

The 2026 Belmont Stakes will feature nine horses competing for a $2 million purse at Saratoga Race Course, with Kentucky Derby winner Golden Tempo among the entrants.

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| The HerdPreakness Stakes, it will not be run at its usual track. The race known as"The Test of the Champion" will be run at Saratoga Race Course for the third straight year, as Belmont Park began undergoing major renovations in 2024. Because the race is being run at an alternate course, it has a shortened distance of 1 1/4 miles, compared with the usual 1 1/2-mile distance at Belmont Park.

Sovereignty, ridden by Junior Alvarado, leads the first turn in the 157th Belmont Stakes at Saratoga Race Course in Saratoga Springs, N.Y. , on June 7, 2025. Sovereignty won the race. Napoleon Solo won the Preakness Stakes but will not be running in the Belmont Stakes.

None of the horses that raced in the Preakness Stakes will race in the Belmont Stakes, meaning no horse will have competed in all three legs of the Triple Crown. CHERIE DEVAUX REFLECTS ON MAKING KENTUCKY DERBY HISTORY AS FIRST FEMALE TRAINER TO WIN THE RACE A horse is washed before a workout ahead of the 158th Belmont Stakes at Saratoga Race Course in Saratoga Springs, N.Y. , on June 5, 2026.

Renegade, who finished second in the Kentucky Derby and is trained by Todd Pletcher, has the best odds at 2-1. Emerging Market, who is trained by Chad Brown, and Commandment, who is trained by Brad Cox, are both at 5-1. Golden Tempo, who won the Kentucky Derby and is trained by Cherie DeVaux, is at 9-2. Chief Wallabee, who is trained by Bill Mott, is at 6-1.

Golden Tempo is coming off a five-week break after winning the"Run for the Roses". It is the second straight year that the Kentucky Derby winner skipped the Preakness but ran in the Belmont Stakes, as Sovereignty did last year. Sovereignty ended up winning last year’s Belmont Stakes.

GOLDEN TEMPO TRAINER CHERIE DEVAUX CALLS CRITICISM OF PREAKNESS DECISION UNFAIR: 'THE HORSE IS NOT A MACHINE' Cherie DeVaux, trainer of Golden Tempo, celebrates with the trophy in the winner's circle after the 152nd Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky, on May 2, 2026. Golden Tempo arrived in Saratoga last weekend.

If Golden Tempo follows in Sovereignty’s footsteps — or hooves in this case — DeVaux will become the first female trainer to win multiple legs of the Triple Crown in the same year. Jena Antonucci made history in 2023 when she became the first female trainer to win the Belmont Stakes, becoming the first female trainer to win a leg of the Triple Crown.

Five horses that ran in the Kentucky Derby will run in the Belmont Stakes: Golden Tempo , Chief Wallabee , Renegade , Commandment and Emerging Market . Golden Tempo, ridden by Jose L. Ortiz, wins the 152nd Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Ky. , on May 2, 2026.





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