Belmont Stakes 2026: Picks and predictions from The Post’s experts

The Post’s sports betting team shares their picks for the Belmont Stakes.

: Another chance. Our Kentucky Derby pick broke well, maybe too well, sat just off a torrid pace between horses, and flattened when the real running started.

That was the lightly raced colt’s first defeat after winning twice. So what happened? Was it the distance? No. He beat Golden Tempo racing the same distance in the Louisiana Derby.

Trainer Chad Brown said he lost a shoe during the race but we will toss that excuse as well. Lack of seasoning while chasing a brisk pace? Maybe. Hot jock Flavien Prat stays on.

: Excuses. The Florida Derby winner missed the break in the Kentucky Derby. Not a deep closer, so his rider, Luis Saez, had to change the game plan. Made a late run, but not the same magical runs as Golden Tempo and Renegade.

We believe he fires today with a clean break under new rider, Hall of Famer, John Velazquez. Made Cherie Devaux the first woman to train a Kentucky Derby winner. So what’s next? Not sure if Jose Ortiz gets the same pace setup he received on the first Saturday in May.

And not sure the Derby champion gets respected at the betting windows either. Ortiz keeps him closer in the shorter field and gets up for third. Lost a shoe at the Kentucky Derby and finished 10th, but his performance at the Louisiana Derby in his second-career start showed that the sky could be the limit for Emerging Market. Doesn’t hurt to be trained by Chad Brown with Flavien Prat aboard, either.

Price is unappealing from a betting standpoint, but overcame a lot of trouble to finish second in the Derby. A deserving favorite in a tough field. The wise-guy horse at the Derby for a reason, Chief Wallabee handled all the traffic at the Derby like a seasoned pro. We picked Emerging Market to finish third in the Derby, but he instead disappointed with a 10th-place finish — albeit while losing his shoe.

There are still reasons to believe in this horse despite a lack of experience and that underwhelming showing, and perhaps the Belmont can be his breakthrough moment. Mike Repole’s horse nearly pulled off a fantastic comeback from the rail after falling behind by a large amount during the Derby, only to lose at the wire.

We chose Renegade to win the first leg of the Triple Crown, but we’ll take a more cautious approach this time with the longer track, despite opening as the favorite to win The Run for the Carnations. Finished fourth in the Derby in a nice showing, and this nine-horse field sets up well for another strong performance. Chief Wallabee figures to be in the mix, but may have a hard time beating the aforementioned horses. The pacing of this race could help him.





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