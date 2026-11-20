A November 8 shooting incident in Bellevue's Lakemont neighborhood has alarmed residents after a homeowner fired at a bear, raising safety concerns and wildlife management questions.

Police personnel in Bellevue responded to a domestic disturbance involving a firearm on November 8, 2024, after receiving reports of gunfire in the Lakemont neighborhood. The emergency call occurred around 11:30 p.m. near the intersection of 175th PL SE and 56th Street, close to the wooded areas bordering Cougar Mountain. Authorities initially treated the incident as a potential crime involving shots fired within a residential zone.

Shooting Incident and WDFW Search Efforts

Investigations by Bellevue Police revealed that a homeowner discharged a weapon at a black bear trespassing in a yard. Following this confirmation, the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife deployed officers to the scene to locate and assess the animal. Community newsletters reported that the bear sustained injuries from the gunfire, though the exact number of hits remains unverified. Search teams scoured the surrounding terrain, but as of the latest reports, the animal had not been recovered.

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Community Reaction and Wildlife Views

The incident has sparked intense debate among Lakemont residents regarding safety protocols and wildlife coexistence. Peggy Hutchison, a neighborhood resident of thirty years, stated that while bear sightings are frequent due to the area's proximity to forests, she has never heard of anyone shooting at the animals. Hutchison shared images of a mother bear and two cubs that recently visited the area, expressing deep sadness over the potential loss of the mother. She noted that neighbors feel protective of the wildlife but remain cautious about their safety.

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Resident Safety and Future Outlook

Other residents, such as Sunny Neogi, emphasized the dangers of confronting large predators. Neogi lives near the shooting site and advised that giving the animals space is a safer instinct than engaging them with firearms. He noted that while encounters can be frightening, avoiding conflict is the standard approach for local wildlife experts. The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife has not yet provided additional details regarding the search status or legal implications for the homeowner.