The Bellevue City Council approved an $11 million sales tax hike to fund transportation-related projects, including pedestrian and bike lane improvements.

The Bellevue City Council approved an $11 million sales tax hike to fund transportation-related projects, including pedestrian and bike lane improvements. The 0.1% sales tax would cost taxpayers $1 for every $1,000 purchase they make.

The city council approved the proposal in a 5-2 vote, with council members Jared Nieuwenhuis and Naren Briar opposed. Residents did not vote on the proposal, but state law allows the council to approve it without a public vote. Bellevue, the fifth-largest city in the state, continues to grow.

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Mayor Mo Malakoutian said the city is “expecting 35,000 new homes and 70,000 new jobs by 2044,” adding, “We cannot wait until the growth happens to start improving our roads, intersections and sidewalks. ” Malakoutian said sidewalk gaps and distracted behavior create dangerous conditions.

“In Bellevue, there are many places that don't have sidewalks. People are on their phone. Pedestrians are on their phone. This is very dangerous,” he said.

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Some residents questioned the priorities behind the spending. Chelsea Meneses said, “They should be going towards the prices down, instead of going towards bike lanes. ” She also expressed concern about the added tax burden as prices rise, saying, “I think it will just go higher more. ” Malakoutian acknowledged the financial strain on the community while defending the decision to plan ahead.

“We know families and small businesses are feeling the pressure of rising costs, but we also have to plan ahead,” he said. During the city council debate over the vote, Briar said she thinks transportation projects are necessary but added, “I'm uncomfortable raising taxes at a time like this. ”“I support investing in Bellevue’s transportation infrastructure, but I oppose imposing another tax without giving voters a say.

At a time when many families are already struggling with affordability and facing higher costs across the board, I believe we should first demonstrate that we are making the best possible use of the significant resources taxpayers already provide. Frankly, raising taxes has become far too easy in our region, often without enough consideration of the cumulative financial impact on families, seniors and small businesses.

”“We should make that case directly to the people who will pay it and let them decide. That is why I opposed including the Transportation Benefit District tax in the 2027/2028 budget. Transportation investment is important. But so are affordability, accountability and the public’s trust.

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When we are asking people to pay more, I believe Bellevue voters deserve a voice in that decision. ”A 14-year-old driver was hospitalized with broken bones after a fiery three-car crash in a work zone on Interstate 5 near State Route 516 early Wednesday, according to the Washington State Patrol. The state is forecasting a $4 billion budget deficit heading into the next fiscal year.

The teen accused of shooting and killing his parents and three siblings in Fall City entered a plea of not guilty after his case was moved to adult court. A Pierce County judge set bail at $1 million Tuesday for a 20-year-old man accused of killing another man in a crash while driving drunk and speeding more than 100 miles per hour.

Amazing video captured by marine mammal responders shows a humpback whale being freed from fishing gear in which it was entangled.