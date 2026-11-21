Belles Berry urges campmates to stop targeting Mariella Frostrup, citing the broadcaster's breaking point during I'm A Celebrity kitchen disputes with AJ Odudu and Joanna Page.

Belles Berry has publicly urged fellow contestants to stop targeting broadcaster Mariella Frostrup, stating the sixty-four-year-old is being pushed to her emotional breaking point. The daughter of Dame Mary Berry shared these concerns in an exclusive interview with The Mail on Sunday, revealing deep distress over the social media backlash and interpersonal conflicts surrounding her close friend's role as the camp chef.

Mariella Frostrup Pushed To Breaking Point

Belles Berry, who first met Mariella Frostrup in twenty twenty-three, described the situation as deeply upsetting, emphasizing that the broadcaster is merely trying to perform her duties. Mariella has faced intense scrutiny and clashes since taking on the kitchen responsibilities from the first day of the series, a role she accepted because no other contestant volunteered. The stress is compounded by the harsh jungle environment, constant tasks, and the pressure of cooking three meals a day for twelve people.

Also read AJ Odudu Breaks Down as Mariella Frostrup Tensions Rise in I'm A Celeb Camp

Kitchen Clashes With AJ Odudu And Joanna Page

The tension in the camp kitchen escalated significantly following interactions with late arrivals AJ Odudu and Leigh Francis. AJ began her time in camp on a rocky note by serving burnt beans, which prompted Mariella to note a shift from a happy atmosphere to one of stress. An attempt to resolve these differences later resulted in AJ becoming tearful during an emotional conversation at the Bush Telegraph. Meanwhile, Joanna Page also stormed out of camp after a tense exchange regarding Mariella's instructions around the campfire, eventually seeking comfort from Kaiser Chiefs frontman Ricky Wilson.

Menolicious Cookbook Authors Bond Over Challenges

Belles Berry and Mariella Frostrup are close friends who bonded over their shared experiences with perimenopause and have spent hundreds of hours testing recipes together. Their collaboration led to the creation of the best-selling twenty twenty-five cookbook titled Menolicious: Eat Your Way to a Better Menopause. Belles highlighted that cooking is Mariella's happy place and that she loves feeding people, drawing on her experience of feeding a team while raising her own children. She argued that the kitchen dynamics are difficult because hungry people become irritable, adding to the chaos when everyone offers unsolicited opinions.

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Public Perception Versus Camp Reality

Despite the visible friction, Belles Berry disputed claims that Mariella is being unfairly targeted in a witch hunt, noting that some contestants have appreciated the meals, describing them as reminiscent of restaurant food. Mariella has managed to prepare challenging ingredients like crocodile feet, maintaining a high standard of presentation despite the hostile environment. Host Ant McPartlin even made a cheeky comment about the state of the kitchen after viewers saw Mariella covered in gunk during a challenge involving twelve stars inside a structure called the Muckingham Palace.

Family Support And Maintaining Credibility

Mariella's family, including her human rights lawyer husband Jason McCue and their children Molly and Dan, have advised her to avoid getting drawn into arguments to protect her mental well-being. However, Mariella has expressed a strong desire to maintain her credibility and authenticity throughout her stay in the jungle. Belles Berry defended this forthright approach, characterizing it as a truthful representation of personality rather than a performance for the camera, suggesting that the jungle setting reveals true character without the ability to hide behind a facade.