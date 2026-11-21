Belles Berry urges campmates to stop pressuring Mariella Frostrup, citing the broadcaster's distress and the high stakes of jungle cooking duties for twelve people.

Mariella Frostrup is facing intense scrutiny and conflict within the I'm A Celebrity jungle after her cooking duties sparked a series of heated confrontations with fellow campmates. Belles Berry, a close friend of the broadcaster and daughter of Dame Mary Berry, has publicly urged her friend's campmates to cease their criticism, stating that Mariella appears to be reaching her breaking point. The defense comes amid growing tension over the nightly meal preparations, which have become a focal point of stress for the entire camp.

Mariella Frostrup Under Pressure at Camp

Mariella Frostrup assumed the role of camp chef from the very first day after no other contestant volunteered for the demanding position. She is responsible for preparing three meals a day for twelve people while simultaneously completing jungle tasks and enduring the harsh physical conditions of the camp. Belles Berry emphasized that the broadcaster is simply trying to do her job, noting that feeding others is her happy place and a source of genuine passion rather than a burden. She described watching Mariella become distressed as heartbreaking, particularly given the public backlash on social media.

Also read I'm A Celebrity Camp Chaos: Mariella Frostrup Clashes With AJ Odudu Over Cooking

Cooking Tensions And Campmate Conflicts

The culinary clashes escalated significantly on Saturday night when Mariella teamed up with late arrival Leigh Francis to undertake the Muckingham Palace challenge. The situation drew criticism from TV presenter AJ Odudu, who joined Mariella in the kitchen but struggled to see eye to eye with her. Their partnership began poorly after AJ served burnt beans, prompting Mariella to comment that the camp had shifted from happy to stressed and tense. Later, AJ was left in tears at the Bush Telegraph, a failed attempt to resolve their differences that highlighted the deepening rift between the two women.

Joanna Page And Social Media Backlash

Further tensions arose the previous night when Mariella issued instructions around the campfire in her capacity as chef, which enraged actress Joanna Page. Joanna stormed off to seek comfort from Kaiser Chiefs frontman Ricky Wilson, declaring that Mariella's voice was doing her head in and that she could no longer listen to her. These interpersonal conflicts have been amplified by social media scrutiny, with viewers witnessing Mariella covered in gunk during a task where host Ant McPartlin remarked that she would not like that kitchen. Belles Berry noted that everyone is ratty when hungry, creating a volatile environment in the kitchen.

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Belles Berry Defends Friend And Her Methods

Belles Berry, who shares a long-standing friendship with Mariella forged over their shared experiences with perimenopause, insists that the broadcaster is not being unfairly targeted. The pair bonded in 2023 and spent hundreds of hours testing recipes, leading to their best-selling 2025 cookbook, Menolicious. Belles argues that Mariella is not launching a witch hunt and that many campers were actually grateful for the restaurant-quality food. She pointed out that Mariella is skillfully preparing challenging ingredients like crocodile feet, making them presentable and nutritious for the group despite the opposition.

Camp Dynamics And Personal Resilience

Mariella Frostrup, who is married to human rights lawyer Jason McCue and has children Molly, 22, and Dan, 21, has previously admitted that her family warned her against getting drawn into arguments. She expressed a desire to keep her credibility intact as she navigates the psychological pressures of the jungle. Belles Berry believes Mariella's forthright nature is authentic and that she confronts issues directly rather than performing for the camera. She hopes the other contestants will stop joining forces against Mariella, recognizing that her efforts are ultimately for the good of everyone in the camp.