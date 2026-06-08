Belle Hassan Credits Ex-Boyfriend Anton Danyluk for Support During Love Island All Stars Backlash

Belle Hassan has opened up about the intense backlash she faced following her controversial appearance on Love Island: All Stars, revealing that her ex-boyfriend Anton Danyluk was among the first people she reached out to for support. The former couple, who met on the 2019 series of Love Island and split shortly after leaving the villa, have maintained a close bond. Hassan, 28, praised Danyluk, 31, for standing by her during the 'bullying' storm that erupted after footage appeared to show her and two friends ganging up on fellow contestant Lucinda Strafford, which attracted a record 8,500 Ofcom complaints. Speaking to the Daily Mail during a trip to Ibiza with fashion brand SHEIN, Hassan discussed the mental toll of the show, the importance of a strong support system, and the psychological assessments contestants undergo before entering the villa.

Belle Hassan has revealed her ex-boyfriend Anton Danyluk was one of the first people she called following her controversial Love Island : All Stars stint. The former couple met on Love Island in 2019 but split just five weeks after leaving the villa together.

They had a rocky relationship on the ITV2 show, with several heated rows being aired, and did not end on good terms. But now, Belle, 28, tells the Daily Mail about their close bond and how Anton, 31, supported her through the backlash after finding herself at the centre of a 'bullying' storm in the All Star version of the show earlier this year. She said: 'Anton was so supportive following the backlash.

He had messaged me, and I called him straight away, and I was like, "What the f*** has happened?

" He stayed with me for ages on the phone, talking to me and picking me up. He was telling me, "You're going to be fine, you can do this, and this is what was shown," and even while I was on there, he was really supportive.

' 'I saw he did a podcast and he said some really beautiful things about me, so I have nothing but love and respect for him. I also love his mum!

' Elsewhere, Belle, whose father is film actor Tamer Hassan, reflected on the hate she received when she left. When footage was broadcast, apparently showing Belle and two friends ganging up on fellow competitor Lucinda Strafford, the show attracted a record 8,500 complaints to the regulator Ofcom in a single day. Emerging at the end of February from the South African estate where the islanders were sequestered, she faced an onslaught of abuse.

Speaking to the Daily Mail during a trip to Ibiza with fashion brand SHEIN, Belle said: 'Coming out obviously was a bit of a shock to see certain things with the edit and that kind of stuff, but you become a little bit numb to it.

' 'I've got an amazing support system with my family and my friends, and I think when it gets too much, you just turn the phone off, and it's gone. It's fine, I've dealt with it really well. You have days where it gets to you more than others, but other than that, I think it's fine.

' 'There has been a lot of love as well. ' With a host of new Islanders in the villa for the summer series in Mallorca, Love Island has already been forced to release a statement on their well-being, with fans commenting on their looks online. Taking to their Instagram stories, Love Island said: 'For our Islanders, this summer is all about finding love, having fun, escaping reality, and making memories that last a lifetime.

' 'We love the passion you have for the show, and we love your commentary, memes, debates, and seeing everyone so invested in the journey. ' 'We just ask that while the drama unfolds, everyone remembers there are real people behind the screen. Let's keep the vibes high, the energy positive, and let's make this a summer to remember.

' Belle's appearance on Love Island: All Stars led to her being at the centre of a bullying storm when footage apparently showed her and two friends ganging up on a fellow competitor. Speaking to the Daily Mail during a trip to Ibiza with fashion brand SHEIN, Belle said: 'Anton was so supportive following the backlash. He had messaged me, and I called him straight away.

' Having experienced the scrutiny first-hand, Belle said many underestimate how mentally challenging the experience can be. She said: 'Living it and being in the villa, you wouldn't expect it to be how it is. It's one of those things you can't explain unless you've done it. They have the mental health checks for a reason before you go in, like you've got to be mentally strong being in there and coming out.

' 'I think people underestimate how intense it is when you first come out. It definitely dies down, but for the first few months when you come out, it's really intense.

' She added: 'You have to be really secure in yourself because when you come out, there will be memes of you, people catch you on telly at your worst angles and take photos, but you have to try not to read it. ' 'I know that's easier said than done because I read everything, but you have to try not to read it. You have to understand that those people trolling you are miserable, they're unhappy, and insecure themselves.

' 'You've got to have a good support system for when you come out, you need to talk about your feelings. ' Speaking about the psych tests contestants undergo before they can enter the villa, Belle added: 'They ask you about things in your life, like if anything traumatic has happened, and they ask you a list of questions. You're on the phone for a couple of hours doing your tests.





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Love Island Belle Hassan Anton Danyluk Backlash Bullying Controversy Support System Mental Health Reality TV Celebrity Relationships

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