The Bellagio Conservatory unveils its annual holiday exhibit Postcards From Christmas featuring a 45-foot tree and 25000 plants, open through Jan 2.

The Bellagio hotel-casino in Las Vegas has officially unveiled its annual holiday attraction, inviting tourists and locals to experience the new " Postcards From Christmas" installation. Visitors who explored the Conservatory and Botanical Gardens over the weekend encountered giant silver snowflakes suspended near the high glass ceiling above a vibrant collection of flowers. This year's exhibit features holiday snapshots reminiscent of childhood memories, running continuously until January 2, 2027.

Core Details And Floral Mechanics

The installation process required over 100 staff members working around the clock for a full six-day span to complete the complex setup. The Conservatory and Botanical Gardens showcase five distinct displays every year since the hotel first opened its doors in 1998. This year's theme incorporates classic vignettes such as a cozy chair beside a fireplace with stockings and a teddy bear dressed as a drummer boy. These elements are arranged beneath trays of poinsettias and chrysanthemums alongside rows of winter evergreens.

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A central feature of the display is a white fir Christmas tree standing at exactly 45 feet or 13.72 meters tall. The tree is decorated with red and gold ornaments and surrounded by intricate designs made from red preserved roses, hydrangeas, and reindeer moss. The environment is carefully scented with the smells of pine and cinnamon to enhance the immersive atmosphere. More than 25,000 visitors are expected to walk through the elaborate floral arrangements each day as a peaceful contrast to the busy casino floor.

Stakeholder Perspectives And Design Intent

Ed Libby serves as the creative director and conservatory designer for the Bellagio and has been leading the display projects since 2016. He travels constantly and attends fashion shows to gather inspiration for the full sensory experience guests encounter. Libby stated that the theme feels like a childhood Christmas to him but also represents a journey he would want guests to take. He specifically designed the living room scene where a dog sleeps by the hearth to represent hospitality. A red and green train located in the back of the gardens symbolizes the journey to the Bellagio property itself.

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The design includes a space cut directly into the garden bed to allow guests to pose for holiday photos. Libby views this specific area as a postcard from the Bellagio to its guests and provides an opportunity for visitors to create their own postcard memories. This interactive element is part of the broader strategy to engage tourists with the display on a personal level. The entire vision is planned from how guests smell and hear the environment to how they should feel when turning a corner within the garden.

Real-World Impact And Production Logistics

Lea Jonic acts as the project manager responsible for translating the design visions into physical reality through months of detailed planning. Approximately 20,000 plants from up to 150 different varieties are utilized in each annual display and are sourced from growers around the world. Growers are contacted about a year in advance to begin the cultivation process for many of these specific plants. The Bellagio's holiday exhibit showcases plants grown mostly in California, with the 42 fresh-cut Christmas trees coming specifically from Mount Shasta.

Jonic noted that the Bellagio partners with a company that plants two trees for every one it harvests to maintain environmental balance. The poinsettias are raised indoors in California to ensure they meet the high aesthetic standards of the display. Once designs are approved, Jonic contacts between five and 10 artists and sculptors from across the country to build structures. These structures sometimes require hand-carving or hand-painting to match the intricate vision of the exhibit within the 14,000-square-foot space.

Operational Procedures And Future Schedule

After months of planning, a specialized team of gardeners, electricians, carpenters, sculptors, and artists spends two days dismantling the old exhibit. The construction of the new display takes an additional four days to complete before opening to the public. Maintenance of the living installation involves nine gardeners working full-time to water the plants by hand and keep them fresh. If a plant does not look its best, an extra one is swapped in from a small nursery located on-site.

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When the current display concludes in about a month, the space will be converted for a celebration of the Lunar New Year. Plants nearing the end of their life cycle are taken to a composting facility for sustainable disposal. The Bellagio will also host a plant sale for hotel employees, with the proceeds donated to the hotel's foundation. This operational cycle ensures that the Conservatory remains a premier destination for floral artistry and holiday experiences throughout the season.