Bella Vaughn and Ashton Miller Confirm Romantic Relationship on Social Media

Bella Vaughn and Ashton Miller confirm their new romance via TikTok. The teen star moves on from Hunter Johnson as Unexpected Season 7 prepares for its 2026 premiere.

Bella Vaughn, a prominent star on TLC's reality franchise, has publicly confirmed a new romantic relationship with Ashton Miller. The announcement appeared on her TikTok account on Monday, November 2, marking a significant shift in her personal life following her previous high-profile engagement.

Bella Vaughn Announces New Romance on Social Media

Bella Vaughn started her announcement by posting a mirror selfie and writing, "There's so many reasons to be happy, but you're definitely my favorite one." She followed this with a second photo showing a drink from 7 Brew, captioned with the humorous note, "Oops wrong picture." This was immediately followed by the question, "Is this how you hard launch?" which signaled the official beginning of her public relationship with Miller. Her digital footprint has already updated to reflect this change, as she now displays Miller's name alongside a blue heart, while Miller has reciprocated by listing Vaughn's name with a white heart.

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Historical Context and Previous Relationship with Hunter Johnson

This current announcement comes five months after Vaughn ended her engagement to Hunter Johnson, the father of her 19-month-old son, Wesley. The teen star had previously shared her engagement to Johnson with great enthusiasm, captioning a past post, "From promise ring to engagement ring, I'll forever love you, Hunter, Wesley and I can't wait to spend the rest of our lives together." However, she later addressed their split directly, stating, "This is the video I have been asked to make a million times to finally address it, and yes, we did break up." She attributed the separation to Johnson lying and hurting her feelings, adding that he was involved with someone new just two days later.

Controversy Surrounding Ages and Unexpected Season 7

The relationship between Vaughn and Johnson has been the subject of intense scrutiny and legal debate regarding the ages of the parties involved. Vaughn was 15 when she gave birth, while Johnson was 13 at the time. Before the premiere of Season 7 of Unexpected, which documents their journey, Vaughn clarified the nature of their physical relationship to address accusations of illegality. She asserted on TikTok that the encounter was consensual, stating, "I did not rape him because I didn't. It was both intentional. On both sides, people have already said that. We've already talked to the cops about it." She emphasized that she offered Johnson the choice to leave, but he decided to stay and co-parent.

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Hunter Johnson and Family Reactions to Parenthood

Hunter Johnson, now 13, has also opened up about his experience becoming a father at a young age. In a confessional for the upcoming Season 7 of Unexpected, Johnson shared his father's initial reaction to the pregnancy, revealing, "He said I ruined my life." The season, scheduled to air from February to May 2026, provides viewers with an in-depth look at the couple's efforts to navigate parenthood. Johnson previously noted his confusion regarding the age dynamics, telling producers, "I understand he was sexually ready faster than I was, and that's OK, but I was ready when we had sex." The documentary series continues to track their lives as they raise their son, Wesley, and manage the pressures of public fame.

Future Projects and Public Interest

The release of Unexpected Season 7 is expected to reignite public discussion regarding the couple's past and present circumstances. As viewers tune in to see how Vaughn and Johnson are adapting to life as parents, the media landscape continues to monitor the actions of other reality television figures. Recent unrelated headlines have also featured sensational stories involving other celebrities, such as claims regarding Lamar Odom and visits from Kris Jenner and Khloe Kardashian. However, for fans of the franchise, the primary focus remains on the evolving dynamics of the young parents and their journey documented by TLC producers.